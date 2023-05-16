BENDIGO trainer Sean Mott says Our Lone Star's impressive benchmark 64 win last Sunday at Ballarat came as no real surprise.
Third favourite in the race at starting odds of $5.50, the five-year-old gelding had not as much been knocking on the door of a win in recent weeks, but more like banging it down.
Ridden to perfection by Jack Hill, Our Lone Star showed a brilliant turn of speed once he found clear room in the straight, proving too strong in the run to the line for Hearts And Minds ($9) and Amegdul ($4 favourite), with the top three placegetters finishing well clear of their other rivals.
The son of Magnus and Miss Kempinsky's fourth career win came fourth-up over 1400m and followed a totally luckless last campaign in the final months of last year and a touch more misfortune this preparation.
"For about six months there, I thought he raced well, but he just had zero luck," Mott said.
"He had six runs last time in, three of them he was three-wide, no cover.
"One night at Moonee Valley he got hemmed in on the fence and didn't get out until late, but still ran third.
"He just had one of those preps where nothing went right, but he's had a short break and come back.
"Leading into Ballarat, he'd had three runs this time in and twice he'd been beaten less than a length and ran fourth.
"Any other time you get beaten by less than a length you run second, so to me, the horse was going fine."
Our Lone Star won for the first time since his convincing midweek metropolitan success at Sandown in April last year.
It pushed his career earnings from 25 starts - including four wins and five placings - to $228,690.
Mott believed after plenty of bad luck, the stars had finally aligned at Ballarat for his talented gelding.
"His previous run at Echuca, they ran 0.1 outside the track record for 1300m, which is not his distance," he said.
"He came from off the speed and missed by 0.9 of a length and 10 metres after the line he was in front.
"The horse is going fine. I thought he'd been ready to go all prep, he just needed that ounce of luck.
"At Ballarat, everything went right. He got a beautiful run during the race in his preferred position - three back, one off - and in the field we he can't overrace and can't duck in and duck out.
"Jack (Hill) just got him to the outside at the right time and his last 200m was his best and he looked good going to the line."
Mott will set Our Lone Star for a benchmark 70 over 1400m at Geelong early next month.
He will stick to the winning formula of three weeks between runs.
"It's a $40,000 race but it has the Vicbred Sires Boost attached to it, so it ends up a $90,000 race for him," Mott said.
"That's better than going to Sandown midweek."
Our Lone Star has never raced at Geelong, but will be aiming to join his full sister In her Honour as a winner at the venue.
The former Mott-trained mare, who was retired last year, notched-up one of her four career victories at Geelong in November of 2020.
In her Honour is currently in foal to Overshare.
Mott will have one runner at Kyneton on Thursday, with the three-year-old filly Penny Bazaar returning from a spell in an 1118m maiden.
The daughter of Fighting Sun had two runs late last year on good tracks and will appreciate plenty of give in the ground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.