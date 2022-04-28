CVFLW: Hawks set for Bulldogs night clash | Round 4

news, local-news,

There's going to be a series of big round four matches this weekend in the Central Victoria Football League Women's competition. Kicking off the round will be a night match at Canterbury Park between Eaglehawk and Golden Square. The Todd Deary-coached Bulldogs head into the match having only played one game so far this season. After opening 2022 with a bye, they made light work of North Bendigo the following week in a 174-point victory, before having another bye in round three. Hawks also head into the home turf clash after a bye, but had back-to-back wins in rounds two and three after defeating both North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye. Related: CVFLW: Tigers weather the Storm | Round 3, Photos Castlemaine and Strathfieldsaye will also clash under lights this weekend, with the Storm making the trip down the Calder to Camp Reserve. After a tough stretch of opening matches which has seen Storm go 0-3, the Jake Donegan-coached squad will look to make its mark on the competition against the Magpies. However, they will have a tough task on their hands as Castlemaine's roster is stocked with top players, which includes several new recruits and playing-coach Tiahna Cochrane who've gone 2-0 so far this year with wins over Kyneton and Kerang. To cap off the round, North Bendigo will make the trip to Kyneton on Sunday where the Bulldogs will be in search of their first win of the season. Kyneton are confident hosts after their big win over Storm last week and will no doubt put the pressure on North from the outset.

