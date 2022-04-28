community, bendigo-community, what's on, community events, central victoria, events, markets, groovin the moo

UNION STREET BLUES CLUB The Union Street Blues Club are hosting their bi-monthly fundraising event this weekend. The group will be raising monies for Bendigo Food Share. There will be three bands from the club performing on the day, including Black Cat Bone, Misty Road and Slow Joe Crow. $5 entry. For bookings and further information, phone Bill Makeham on 0499 989 066. Where: All Seasons Hotel, 177 - 183 McIvor Road, Bendigo. When: Sunday, May 1, from 1pm. AN AFTERNOON OF JAZZ An 'Afternoon of Jazz' featuring the Maryborough Trad Jazz Band will be hosted by Probus Club of White Hills. Tickets are $15, including afternoon tea, and can be booked with Bill Knight on 0438 323 454. Everyone welcome. Where: Huntly Memorial Hall, Midland Highway, Huntly. When: Sunday, May 1, 1.30pm to 4pm. GROOVIN THE MOO Groovin the Moo organisers are excited to be bringing back this much loved, regional music festival for the first time since 2019. Revel with acts such as Alice Ivy, Hilltop Hoods, Grentperez, Hockey Dad, Peking Duk, Lime Cordiale, Montaigne and many more. There is still a chance to buy tickets to the event, prices start at $129.95 and can be bought by visiting the Groovin the Moo website. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, 74 Holmes Road, North Bendigo. When: Saturday, April 30, gates open 10.30am. SHEN YUN New York based company, Shen Yun was founded in 2006 by a group of Chinese artists who wanted to showcase their culture as it was before communist rule. Shen Yun features dance, costumes, a live orchestra and backdrops, with themes of courage, triumph, and good over evil. Tickets start at $109. Click here to book. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, Gaol Road, Bendigo. When: Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, 7.30pm to 9.45pm. GALA CONCERT The Grand Organ Master Series and GALA NextGen concert features acclaimed musicians performing in Bendigo. These performances will showcase a new generation of musicians with this weekend's event featuring the talents of Oscar Herrick, Maya Rowse and Geethan Pfeifer. Ticket prices, adult $30, concession $25, under 18 free entry. For further information and to book, click here or email: paul.taylor@sandhurst.catholic.org.au Where: Sacred Heart Cathedral, entry via the corner of Wattle and MacKenzie Streets, Bendigo. When: Sunday, May 1, 3pm to 4pm. MTB CHALLENGE The annual Women's MTB Challenge returns for its fifth year. This inclusive come and try event will feature activities and challenges for women of all ages. The day will feature various courses, dress ups, a raffle, food trucks and more. Participants can sign up today at plate pickup between 2pm-4pm or tomorrow between 8.30am-9.30am. For more, click here. Where: Trailhead Pavilion, Wattle Drive, Spring Gully. When: Saturday and Sunday, April 30 to May 1. FARMERS MARKET The Castlemaine Farmers Market has some of the freshest produce available in the local Castlemaine region. There will be fruits and vegetables; meats and cheeses; homemade cakes, jams, preserves; wine and beer, plants, livestock and much more. COVID-19 measures are in place. For further information, please email: cfm@castlemainefarmersmarket.org Where: Adjacent to Castlemaine Market building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: Sunday, May 1, 9am to 1pm. OXARTS POTTERY Oxart Pottery is a functioning and teaching pottery, situated in the lovely little valley township of Taradale. In only it's second year, we are once again hosting what we hope to be an annual event and invite friends and collaborators to sell their unique wares on our site in the format of a small market. It is an intimate environment where you can speak with the craftspeople and sit and enjoy a day out with food and coffee on offer and just enjoy the lively atmosphere. There will be artists, potters, graphic designers, woodworkers, craftspeople of many talents that will have their work for sale so that you can find your Mum (or self ) a hand crafted, bespoke gift that they will truly treasure. Where: 128 High Street, Taradale. When: Sunday, May 1, 10am to 4pm. ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley. One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound. This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star. This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more. Tickets: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets available at $75. For further information and to book, click here. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm. HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For more information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. OPEN GARDEN SCULPTURE EXHIBITION Mica Grange is re-opening its garden for this sculpture and art exhibition. Located at the foothills of Mt Alexander, Mica Grange offers panoramic views across Sutton Grange Valley. This exhibition will feature a range of sculptures from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia as well as plants and preserves for sale. Group bookings available, please contact micagrangegarden@gmail.com. Entry $8 (children under 18 free entry). For more information and to book, click here. Where: 373 Faraday Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange. When: Open weekends, until May 8, 10am to 4pm. SWAP MEET Plan your trip to Wedderburn for their swap meet. This event, hosted by Wedderburn Historical Engine & Machinery Society Inc., will feature many vintage vehicles and parts. This will be a great opportunity to turn your unwanted goods into cash. Sites are $10. $2 entry, children free. Food will be available. Phone 0427 583 341 or 0438 915 278 for more information. Where: Engine Park, Racecourse Road, Wedderburn. When: Saturday, May 14, gates open at 7am. 150th ANNIVERSARY The 150th anniversary of two local church buildings is being celebrated. All are welcome to this event which will include history displays, a book launch, a celebration service, cake cutting, and Devonshire tea and scones. The two brick church buildings in Lockwood were both completed in 1872. Celebrations will honour the contribution made to the community by these places of worship and explore stories surrounding lives of those who were connected to the churches. The two buildings are St Stephen's Anglican Church in Lockwood (now closed) and the Lockwood Uniting Church (still open). The Lockwood Uniting Church was originally a Wesleyan church, and after two mergers it was subsequently both a Methodist Church and now Uniting Church. Sue Bewsell has also written a book to be launched, full of fabulous insights into these past times titled "Lockwood Uniting Church and St Stephen's Anglican Church; A Living History - Celebrating 150 Years" Where: Lockwood Uniting Church, 813 Calder Alternative Highway, Lockwood South. When: Sunday, May 15, from 1.30pm

