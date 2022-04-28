SOCCER: Spring Gully United women remain unbeaten with win over Strath Colts United

sport, local-sport, spring, gully, women, remain, undefeated

SPRING Gully United's strong start to the Central Victorian League 1 Women's soccer season continued on Wednesday night. Playing at Beischer Park, the Reds remained unbeaten with a 5-2 win over Strathfieldsaye Colts United. A catch-up match from earlier in the season, the Reds took control of the contest in the first half. Spring Gully United led 2-0 at half-time after Bella Goggin (14th minute) and Anna de Vries (41st) booted goals. The Reds added three more goals in the second half, including two to Letesha Bawden in the 64th and 71st minutes, while Jasmine Wright (50th) also found the back of the net for the victors. Bawden's two goals in the second half followed her three-goal performance against Shepparton United on Sunday. Strathfieldsaye Colts United's two goals were both kicked by Rebecca Berry in the 79th and 82nd minutes. "They were tough conditions, but as I explained to the girls before the game, it was going to be whoever adapted best would get the result and I thought we were able to do that," Reds coach Simon Smith said. The Reds and defending champions La Trobe University are the only undefeated teams in the League 1 Women's after three rounds, with the two front-runners set to face off at Stanley Avenue this Sunday. ROUND 1 La Trobe Uni 4 def Strathdale 0 Strath Colts United 10 def Shepparton United 0 Spring Gully United 5 def Eaglehawk 0 ROUND 2 La Trobe Uni 9 def Eaglehawk 0 Shepparton United 2 def Strathdale 0 Spring Gully United 5 def Strath Colts United 2 ROUND 3 Strathdale 3 def Eaglehawk 0 La Trobe Uni 3 def Strath Colts United 1 Spring Gully United 6 def Shepparton United 0

