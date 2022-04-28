news, local-news, Archie, Reid, Sydney, Moama, Bendigo, Threlfall, Brady, Stawell

MOAMA'S gun athlete Archie Reid will be pursuing another fast time and a place on the podium when he races in the Sydney 10 road classic this Sunday. The 20-year-old was classed by Athletics NSW as podium-potential in the lead-up to the 10km showdown around Olympic Park precinct. A highlight of Reid's road running in the past year was a time of 29.22 to be fifth in the Launceston 10. He was a second behind Kieren Tall, winner of last year's Sydney 10. Since Launceston, Reid has racked up plenty of races on the track and road. "I am looking forward to competing against a great field," the South Bendigo Athletics Club member said about the Sydney hit-out. "Hopefully I can win on Sunday, but would be happy to get pushed with the others for a quick time," Reid said. The Brady Threlfall-coached athlete rated Launceston's 10km as one of his best races. "I would consider it a breakout run. I am hoping to improve on that time in Sydney," Reid said. Reid's build-up for Sydney was to have included the Bendigo Bank Dragon Mile on Easter Monday. The Bendigo Harriers-organised event was washed out. On a day where Reid could not race, Threlfall won the Herb Hedemann Invitational 1600m handicap at the Stawell Gift meet in Central Park. READ MORE: Brady Threlfall wins on hallowed Stawell turf Not only has Reid built up plenty of strength for the gruelling road events, but also worked a lot on race tactics. Road races this year have included wins in the 10km at the Devonport Run and Bendigo Fun Run, and fifth in the long-course (14.8km) at Melbourne's Run For the Kids. A busy few months for Reid included the half-marathon (21.1km) at the Melbourne Marathon, Zatopek 10,000m classic at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium, and Bendigo Harriers-organised Bendigo 5km Frenzy. On the track, Reid beat the qualifying mark of 14:25 for the national titles as he ran the 5000m in 14:18.53 in the Box Hill Burn which was run a day after entries for the nationals which were run in Sydney. READ MORE: Andy Buchanan caps brilliant marathon debut in Hamburg Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/db181767-da57-4608-8b16-1cf07e806b1f.jpg/r0_16_2016_1155_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg