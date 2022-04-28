news, local-news,

Good afternoon everyone! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with a COVID-19 news update. Greater Bendigo has recorded 234 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, new Department of Health data shows. These new cases have now taken the region's total to 1194 and 23,865 since the beginning of the pandemic. To the south, the Mount Alexander Shire registered 37 new cases and the Macedon Ranges 57. The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 12. To the north of the state, the Campaspe Shire recorded 41, Loddon five, Buloke three and Gannawarra 13. Victoria records 10,427 new cases of COVID on April 28 As the state vaccination rate continues to rise, Victoria has recorded an additional 10,427 new coronavirus infections overnight. Currently, the state's active case number is 52,031 with 445 people in hospital, 35 in the ICU and seven on ventilators. Sadly, 10 people died overnight.

