AN EXCITING week for Longlea trainer-driver Matthew Gath will reach a crescendo at Tabcorp Park Melton when the promising Third Eye contests the Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic (2YO Trotting Fillies) Final (1720m).
The daughter of Volstead out of the mare Roxy Maguire heads into the $50,000 final as a brilliant winner of her heat at Maryborough earlier this month.
It was her first and only race start to date.
Third Eye has been installed as the fourth favourite in early betting markets, which are headed by the Nathan Jack-trained Violet Stanford - also by Volstead - who impressed as a 25m winner in the other heat at Maryborough.
Fellow Longlea trainer Rebecca Morrissey has Centurion Dream ($6) in the race.
Gath could not be happier with Third Eye's preparation going into Saturday.
"She was the ($26) outsider the other day, but won the race fair and square," he said.
"There were two heats and obviously Violet Stanford won by 25m.
"While I beat the odds on favourite (Centurion Dream) in the other heat, we beat the others by 25m and ran the same time, so you'd have to think we're some chance.
"It would be exciting to win, but being a two-year-old trotters race, you don't get too carried away, you just want to get things right.
"It would be a big thrill."
Gath, who will drive Third Eye, was still on a high on Friday after marking a special occasion at Kilmore on Thursday night.
The 48-year-old had three horses in race seven on the program, each of them driven by three generations of the family.
While no victory was forthcoming, Hold That Gold finished second behind the Chris Svanosio-trained and driven Arcee Phoenix.
Hold That Gold was driven by Matthew's father, harness racing legend and Gordon Rothacker medallist, Brian Gath.
Bella Lucy, driven by Brian's grandson and Matthew's nephew Louis Emerson, was fifth and Hillside, driven by Matthew, finished ninth.
READ MORE:
Also at Kilmore, Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas and star driver Jack Laugher combined for a double with wins to Major Collect and Alexis Rocket.
A relative recent acquisition for the stable from New Zealand, the five-year-old Art Major gelding Major Collect won for the third time in seven starts since his arrival.
He has not finished further back than second for his new trainer.
In other highlights involving Bendigo trainers and drivers this week, the Alex Ashwood stable notched up a treble at Swan Hill on Tuesday.
A trio of wins included victories with Tropical Storm and Cheeky Eagle, both driven by Tayla French, and Angel Of Heaven driven by Ashwood.
Cheeky Eagle, a three-year-old pacing gelding, has now won three in a row, with his Swan Hill success coming on the heels of back-to-back victories at Mildura.
A host of locally-trained chances in the Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic (2YO Trotting Colts and Geldings) Final (1720m) on Saturday night include Koufax (Heather Morrissey), Heart Of Graceland (Bill White), Courages Law and Majestic Avenue (Brad Angove), Henrys Horse (Mark Hayes) and Nedza Thriller (Ray Cross).
It would be exciting to win, but being a two-year-old trotters race, you don't get too carried away, you just want to get things right- Matthew Gath
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.