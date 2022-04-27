Opportunities for apprentices to repair and work on roads around Greater Bendigo

news, local-news, news, bendigo, greater bendigo, avoca, roads, state government, road blitz

Encouraging young Victorians to pursue a career in the civil construction industry, a regional road maintenance blitz will make a significant investment into supporting local apprentices. Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll said this year's regional road maintenance program will provide opportunities for 11 apprentices from across regional Victoria. From bases in Bendigo, Ballarat, Horsham, Swan Hill, Bairnsdale and Avoca, these apprentices work alongside teams from the Department of Transport's in-house crews to build their knowledge in road rebuilding, repairs, resurfacing, sealing and line marking. MORE NEWS: Loddon Shire councillors reluctantly refuse kangaroo processing plant application "Our road maintenance blitz is not only ensuring our regional road network is safer and more reliable for drivers - it's also opening the door for young Victorians to enter the civil construction industry," Mr Carroll said. "We're helping young regional Victorians develop skills that will set them up for life and ensuring that these vital skills remain in regional communities." In addition to this first-hand experience out on the network, the apprentices attend in-person and online classroom sessions, working towards attaining their Certificate III in Civil Construction via SkillInvest. The qualification will allow the apprentices to work in road maintenance, road construction and other prominent civil construction projects right across Australia. OTHER STORIES: More broadly, the regional road maintenance blitz is keeping communities connected with education, employment, family, and friends by delivering more than 1050 individual road maintenance projects right across regional Victoria. Crews are also busy mowing thousands of kilometres of roadside grass and repairing and replacing more than 7000 roadside signs. This investment continues to deliver for regional economies, keeping motorists safe, and farmers, manufacturers, and freight operators connected with trade opportunities and supporting jobs right across the supply chain, from workers on the ground through to suppliers based right across the state. Since 2018, more than 6800km of roads have been rebuilt and resurfaced across the state. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

