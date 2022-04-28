news, local-news,

Victorian Kangaroo Alliance (VKA) members have welcomed the Loddon Shire Council's decision to refuse an application for a kangaroo processing plant at Inglewood, labelling it "a win for kangaroos". Council rejected the application at its monthly meeting on Tuesday because it did not meet the definition of 'rural industry' within the Rural Living Zone. Councillors argued they were bound to abide by their own planning scheme to refuse the facility, however, they did so reluctantly as they believed the processing plant would have provided employment opportunities in the shire. VKA members state the alliance and the Animal Justice Party ran a campaign where 1263 emails were sent to the Loddon Shire tourism team pledging to actively boycott Inglewood if the facility went ahead. Council received 106 submissions opposing the facility and two submissions in favour of the plant. VKA secretary Glynn Jarrett said a lot of people came together over several months to fight the proposal which he said would increase demand for kangaroo bodies by at least 1000 per week. "While the outcome is a win for kangaroos and Loddon Shire overall, it was extremely disappointing to hear the councillors complain about having to reject the application," Mr Jarrett said. "The two letters of support were buried under an avalanche of people asking that the facility not be approved, and good governance at the council level is about listening to your community and not sticking to archaic practices that go back to colonisation. "Councils need to be bold and creative, but above all else they must be kind as we move away from our cruel past where we killed anything for a few dollars". VKA president Alyssa Wormald said the council should be delighted to reject "a cruel and ecocidal bushmeat facility in their shire". Ms Wormald hinted the VKA was prepared should a revised application on the matter come before council. "In the meantime, we are taking a moment to enjoy this victory for the kangaroos," she said. India Armstrong from Central Goldfields Wildlife Rescue was also relieved. "We are so happy to see that the Loddon Shire Council made the right decision in regard to the Inglewood kangaroo facility," she said. "This is a step forward for the protection of our native wildlife." It was a sentiment shared by Andy Meddick MP from the Animal Justice Party. "This is a fantastic result for our iconic native animal the kangaroo, and shows just how effective a campaign can be when run with passion and facts by local community and backed by overwhelming support," he said. "Ultimately, this was decided on a zoning issue, but that was just part of the many arguments put forward in the objections. "Just as I supported this campaign, I will again support the community and all who care about kangaroos if the applicant appeals." VKA members have called on council to change its thinking, citing a rapid growth of lucrative nature-based tourism. The VKA claims there would be far more jobs and money for the region through the development of infrastructure for quality ecotourism experiences, like a kangaroo sanctuary, than in a processing plant turning carcasses into pet food. Over at PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) Australia, champagne corks are popping at council's decision. PETA Australia's campaigns and communications manager Angela Banovic said it was "wonderful news". "After receiving our petition with 7000 signatures, Victoria's Loddon Shire Council has rejected plans to turn an abandoned abattoir in the area into a facility to skin and butcher kangaroos," she said. "This is wonderful news for Australia's native animals, who, because of drought, bushfires, and floods, have already been through so much in the past few years. "Every year in Australia, millions of sensitive, gentle kangaroos are shot, decapitated, and bludgeoned, often leaving orphaned joeys behind to starve to death. "That this slaughterhouse won't go ahead is great news - but we must all continue to reject leather, because buying any animal's skin means sentencing them to a violent death."

