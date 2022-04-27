news, local-news,

Rail passengers on the Bendigo line will soon benefit from an upgrade to car parks at train stations to improve accessibility and safety. Ace Infrastructure has been awarded the contract to design and build 440 new and upgraded car parks across Kyneton, Gisborne, Riddells Creek, North Shore and Beaufort stations. Once the works are complete, Bendigo line passengers will have access to 200 car parking spaces, including additional accessible car parking, and 35 new bicycle hoops. Related news: Protective services officers return to Bendigo train station after two years One hundred spaces will be upgraded at Gisborne Station, which includes four accessible spaces, and 50 new spaces will be built at both Kyneton and Riddells Creek stations including accessible spaces. All the new and upgraded car parks will be covered by CCTV and lighting for safety and security. The community was invited to provide feedback on concept designs for all the car parks through the Engage Victoria platform last year. The feedback received will help inform the final designs. Civil construction company Ace Infrastructure has significant experience in delivering station car parks, having previously constructed car parks at several locations, including Sandown Park, Hurstbridge and Castlemaine. Ace Infrastructure also delivered previous car park upgrades at Kyneton and Gisborne stations. The new and upgraded car parking is being delivered by VicTrack through the Victorian Government's 'Car Parks for Commuters' program - building and upgrading car parks at stations to make it easier to catch the train. State Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll said almost 14,000 new and upgraded parking spaces had been delivered at stations across the state since 2014. More news: Tourism and accommodation business to start to recover more than two years of revenues He said the government was on track to deliver an additional 7000 spaces. "We are delivering thousands of new and upgraded parking spaces at stations across the state, giving more people access to rail services to get them to where they need to go," Mr Carroll said. "The new and upgraded car parks will help regional Victorians access their local station, and significantly improve safety with lighting and CCTV." For more information on the Car Parks for Commuters program, visit carparks.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/5cdaf2f1-1a04-4b7a-9e1d-efe449213e8a.jpg/r1_116_5222_3066_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg