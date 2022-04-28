news, property, 234 Native Gully Crescent, Eppalock, Bendigo, lifestyle, hobby farm, water sports, homestead, Elders Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 2 Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 4 May at 2pm LAND: 16.18ha AGENT: Elders Real Estate PHONE: Wayne Heard on 0409 248 477 INSPECT: Saturday 12 - 1pm In the 1980s, the original section of this house was built using stone from the surrounding land. During the 1990s it was extended to provide more bedrooms, and in keeping with the rustic theme, the extension was built from Harcourt mudbrick. Whilst this home has undeniable charm and character in droves, it is also highly functional and very comfortable to live in. The open-plan kitchen and dining area has a gracious open fireplace with a beautiful iron insert. The kitchen is a pristine and inviting space to create delicious meals, with high quality stainless steel appliances under a composite stone benchtop. More features in the home are separate lounge room, French doors, versatile rumpus area, fitted robes and walk-in storage. Other noteworthy attributes include outdoor living, a five-kilowatt solar system, rainwater storage, three dams, animal shelters, produce gardens, open-bay storage and a 12 x 7-metre workshed.

