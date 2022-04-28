news, property, 17 Goldsmiths Road, Eaglehawk, Bendigo, central Victoria, three bedrooms, 4000sqm, outdoor living, shedding

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 4 $845,000 - $890,000 LAND: 4220sqm AGENT: Priority1 Property PHONE: Chris Garlick on 0429 333 927 INSPECT: Saturday 9.30 - 10am Families seeking space and serenity have a recent listing at Eaglehawk to consider. It's a well-presented home on a sizeable allotment measuring about 4220 square metres. There is a veggie garden and chook house on the property, as well as room for a pony. The home has an updated bathroom with floating vanity, sparkling bathtub and a large walk-in shower. A perfect match for this house is the modern country-style kitchen with ample storage, walk-in pantry, gas cooktop, electric wall oven and a dishwasher. Open-concept living measures about 8.6 x 3.9 metres with warm wood flooring and lots of lovely windows overlooking the surrounds. More features in the home are fitted robes to main, two linen stores, two storage cupboards, ceiling fans, central heating and ducted cooling. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Chris Garlick of Priority1 Property said the brick-veneer home was built in about 1985. "If you're looking for comfort, plenty of space for a pool, pets, boats or caravan, this property is well worth a look." Onsite is a triple-sized carport as well as a large shed with toilet facilities, wide access doors and about 60 square metres of floor space. Extensive undercover alfresco living is sure to impress, and the cosy outdoor fireplace is perfect for gatherings during the cooler months. Overall, a very attractive property with exciting potential to add further infrastructure. Handy to Bendigo city as well as local services, shops, schools, sport and leisure.

