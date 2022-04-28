news, property, 2 Karula Close, Kangaroo Flat, Big Hill, Four bedrooms, Two bathrooms, Acreage approx 2, Shedding

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 8 SALE: By expressions of interest close Wednesday, May 25th if not sold prior LAND: 0.83 Ha (2.05 ac) AGENCY: Tweed Sutherland First National CONTACT: Darryn O'Keefe on 0418 509 563 INSPECT: By appointment This stunning brick veneer home has undergone a top-to-toe renovation over recent years. It now displays lashings of space, style and natural light throughout. There are four generous bedrooms, two modern bathrooms, multiple living areas and rave-worthy outdoor entertaining spaces. Sitting proudly on an approx .83 hectares, at the end of a tree-lined driveway and leafy park-like surrounds, it's the perfect domain for a growing family, those seeking serene sanctuary living, retirees or astute investors. Currently zoned farming, yet surrounded by residential zones, the land is ideal for future residential development (STCA). With Bendigo having a shortage of land, especially on the Melbourne side, this an obvious choice for future growth, and represents both astute investment and a relaxed lifestyle. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here The airy layout consists of an entry foyer leading to the home office and an oversized master suite/retreat. The heart and soul of the home consist of a selection of living, dining and kitchen zones, all with superb views over the leafy gardens, outdoor living areas and sparkling inground pool. The expansive contemporary kitchen boasts a vast waterfall end, stone-topped island with ample pot drawers and seating for casual dining, a stainless-steel gas/electric range, dishwasher and separate pantry and appliance cupboards. A sunken family room flows seamlessly to the decked alfresco area with ceiling fans and another covered area making the perfect poolside retreat. The 9 x 4m salt-chlorinated, electric-heated pool includes a privacy hedge and glass fencing. Ceiling fans, ducted heating and cooling supplemented by the wood heater in the lounge ensure year-round internal comfort. A double auto-door garage lies beside the house as well as assorted shedding. Choose from an 11 x 6m shed/workshop for your extra vehicles and boy's toys, with twin sliding doors, power, concrete floor, workbenches and a cosy pot belly heater. A second 12 x 9m Colorbond shed with a high-span roof and triple roller doors is separate from the house. Alongside is a 1930s partly converted, three-room dairy for use as a home business office, studio, teen retreat or guest bungalow. An endless water supply from an impressive bore, approx 100K litres of rainwater and town water helps maintain the beautifully landscaped grounds with a zoned sprinkler system. Just off the Calder Freeway, about an approx 80-minute commute to Melbourne, few properties enjoy such a privileged Big Hill location, with the benefit of town water and natural gas. Call the agent. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jenny.crapper/36129be7-d73d-4330-b606-4bd80ebe8d44.jpg/r0_152_3000_1847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg