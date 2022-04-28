news, property, 1A Butts Road, Eaglehawk, Bendigo, central Victoria, three bedrooms, neat and tidy, lakes, shops

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 2 $625,000 AGENT: Waller Realty PHONE: Megan Walmsley on 0457 110 198 and Laura Everitt on 0447 751 516 INSPECT: Saturday 11.30am - 12noon Moments from the shores of Lake Neangar, this perfectly presented three bedroom home is in the heart of historical Eaglehawk. The home was built in 2005 on land measuring about 495 square metres and the gardens are fully established. Manicured lawn, clipped hedge, healthy roses, ornamental vine and glorious autumnal hues create a tranquil and private garden. Enter the front door and you'll discover the family living and dining area that has a fresh modern feel with polished timber floors and large picture windows. The kitchen features a corner pantry, pendant lighting, Bosch dishwasher, gas cooktop and electric oven. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Down a central hallway are three generous bedrooms with soft carpet, built-in robes and ceiling fans. Bedrooms have easy access to a three-piece bathroom and the main bedroom has personalised climate control to ensure your comfort. A door between the verandah and laundry is ideal for a quick clean-up after gardening. From the dining area, you can also access the side deck and an undercover outdoor dining area. Alfresco living is enchanting with its leafy surrounds and trailing grapevine. The property has a single carport with a secure remote-controlled door. The 4.48-kilowatt solar system will help reduce your energy costs. A delightful home on level land for those seeking to downsize or retire with ease. Stroll around the lake and visit the award-winning adventure playground. Ride the Mulga Bill Bicycle Trail, enjoy a coffee from The Cheeky Cavoodle. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

