New role, same impact for Kyneton veteran Rhys Magin

When it comes to racking up possessions, few have been better in the BFNL over the past few years than Kyneton's Rhys Magin. The BFNL inter-league representative carried a heavy workload in the Kyneton midfield and regularly had a tagger assigned to him in a bid to curtail his influence. Through three rounds this season Magin is averaging 17 possessions per game - well down on his regular output. However, he's having just as big an impact on games in a new role that will cause opposition coaches and defenders some concerns and, more importantly, make Kyneton a tougher side to contain. Magin is playing as a deep forward and he's kicked 13 goals in three games, including a five-goal haul against Strathfieldsaye's highly-rated defence on Saturday. Magin's footy smarts and ability to use his body in one-on-one marking duels makes him a tough match-up. Read more: Stats what I'm talkin' about - BFNL round three Read more: Stats what I'm talkin' about - BFNL round two "Rhys was excited about the role when we first spoke about it,'' Kyneton coach Paul Chapman said. "Originally, when we talked about it we thought he'd still float through the midfield and he wouldn't be all forward, but as it has turned out he's probably been forward 98 per cent of the time so far this season. "It's worked out well with our recruiting and we now have more flexibility across the ground. "We were hoping Rhys would have a big influence and he has. "The forwards around him are playing a selfless role to help Rhys, which is really important. "The forwards are playing the way the coaches have asked." Magin move to the forward 50 has been complimented by the form of the Tigers' new starting midfield - Cameron Manuel, Dean Bartrop and Hamish Yunghanns. Manuel and Bartrop have lived up to pre-season expectations, while Yunghanns has taken his game to another level. "Hamish has made a really promising start to the season,'' Chapman said. "He's our bulldozer at the moment. He's probably not getting as much ball on the outside as we'd like, but he's doing the work on the inside for his team-mates. "He's a very selfless player who does what the team needs. He's a classy player, too, but we just haven't seen that side as much because he's not getting that outside ball yet." The Tigers (1-2) host South Bendigo (1-2) this Saturday in a crucial game for both side's finals ambitions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

