BFNL netball: Tigers hope to build off first 2022 win

KYNETON is hoping to get on a roll after breaking through for its first win of the season last weekend against Strathfieldsaye. The Tigers, who play South Bendigo this Saturday at Kyneton, ended a long run of outs with a morale-boosting 40-30 win over the Storm at Strathfieldsaye. It was their first since a 57-44 victory over the same team in round nine of last year, one of three wins from 11 games for the Tigers in 2021. A much-needed win was led by a standout performance deep in defence from Tilly Shephard and a prominent display by experienced goal shooter Michelle Fletcher. It was a timely return for Fletcher, who missed the Tigers' first two matches against Castlemaine and Gisborne with basketball coaching commitments. Fletcher will again be a key for the Tigers going forward, with star goal attack Claire Oakley only available for a handful of matches this season after signing with Tasmanian Netball League club Cavaliers. Kyneton netball operations manager Loryn Savoia said Oakley would suit up for the Tigers only when free of her Tasmanian commitments. The Tigers' win has lifted spirits ahead of a tough match against a rebounding South Bendigo, which lost by 29-goals last weekend against BFNL powerhouse Sandhurst, in a blow to the Bloods' top-three aspirations. Savoia is expecting the Bloods to be a tougher proposition than normal, coming off a loss. "They are a very physical, experienced and well-coached side across all of the grades," she said. "We're hoping to give them a good run for their money. "It looks like most of our sides are starting to look a little settled. "We've had a few (players) away over the last two weeks with COVID and family isolating, so it has been a little messy, but we are hoping from this week things will be a lot more settled. "It's been a tough start to the season for us, that's for sure, so it was really good to get a win on the board. "Obviously there's plenty to work on, but a 10-goal win is a good place to start." The Tigers have been strengthened by a few new and returning faces in 2022. Dezyre Paiti, who played her junior netball in Melbourne under Tigers coach Dianne Guest-Oakley, has made her way to Kyneton and was a solid contributor at wing defence against the Storm, while Bec Ingleton has returned to the club after a stint at Woodend to help bolster a defence, capably led by Jess Mangan. Savoia said there was no looking past Shepherd as the Tigers' best last week. "She played an absolute blinder; her and Jess Mangan are working extremely well together," she said. "They got plenty of ball; plenty of intercepts and rebounds. "Of the younger ones coming up, Dezyre (Paiti) is playing really well." With tough games against likely finalists Gisborne and Castlemaine out of the way early, the Tigers are hoping to build off their first win. The next two weeks presents a challenge with South Bendigo followed by Kangaroo Flat, before back-to-back clashes against lower-ranked Golden Square and Eaglehawk. In other matches this weekend, the league's two only undefeated sides Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst clash at the QEO; Gisborne hosts Maryborough, which opened its account last week against Golden Square; Castlemaine plays Strathfieldsaye; and Eaglehawk meets Golden Square, with both sides looking for their first win. MORE NETBALL: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

