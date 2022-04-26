news, local-news, aec, election, commission, electoral, vote, counting

THE Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) have put the call out for 100,000 keen political workers to help out on, before and after election day. Employees will be paid between $25.54 to $48.29 per hour, depending on the role. Most of the jobs on offer are in polling places on the May 21 election day. MORE NEWS: 'I couldn't walk': abuser allowed to play football while out on bail Polling official shifts begin at 7am with a face-to-face briefing. After the briefing, polling officials finalise the setup of the polling place so that polling can begin at 8am. This includes things like setting up voting equipment. The size of polling places varies across Australia. The AEC said some large polling places take over 6,000 votes and employ around 16 people, while smaller polling places such as those in rural and remote areas may take only 100 votes and have a few staff members. However, pre-election day work is also available in early voting centres, outposted centres and mobile polling. OTHER STORIES: Workers are also needed after election day to help count votes, manage election materials and complete administration tasks. The AEC said there are significant benefits to taking part in the electoral democratic process, including "paid work, short term employment opportunities, on the job training and support and a unique work experience". All staff will need to wear masks on election day and be fully vaccinated against COVID or hold a medical exemption. If you want to be considered for temporary election work, you can submit an online registration of interest.

