Fighting Miners set for season opener against Cerberus

news, local-news,

Bendigo Fighting Miners will launch into their 2022 season this weekend. To kick off the Rugby Victoria competition the squad will head to Melbourne to take on friendly foe Cerberus. The two teams have a long history which includes the Miners defeating Cerberus in the 2015 grand final in addition to being undefeated in recent years at their home-base. "We want to keep that undefeated streak going," Miners president Garry Valente said. SPORT NEWS: He said the team had been hard at work during the pre-season on the back of what had been two COVID-19 interrupted seasons (2020, 2021). "The boys are all very excited to get back into it as it's been a long time between drinks," he said. "The playing group is gelling together really well and they're ready to have a red hot crack at Cerberus this weekend." "During pre-season they've spent plenty of time training as well as working out in the gym." Veteran Miner Paula Maka is back in the top job as head coach and will be bolstered by a team of senior leadership players. At the end of the 2021 season, Maka flagged specific areas of game play he wished to improve ahead of 2022. "A focus will be defence," he said. "It's an element where I believed we lacked last year. But all in all it's going to be a promising year for the club." The Miners' first home game of the season will come in round two when they host Brimbank at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/1a1950ff-3c4a-4737-8cf3-678a41d56a06.jpg/r0_53_1944_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg