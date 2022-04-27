news, local-news, news

YOUNG people, aged 18 to 25, in the Bendigo region are being encouraged to apply for a youth grant before it closes on April 30. The grant, which is being given by the Victorian branch of the English-Speaking Union (ESU), is worth up to $3000 and is designed to fund the development skills of young people in rural and regional Victoria. "We are focusing on regional Victorians, who we recognise are not always well catered for, in terms of support," ESU Victoria branch council member Margaret Birtley AM said. "People in metropolitan Melbourne have access to a lot of opportunities that country kids and young people don't always have access to. "We feel that the regional areas of Victoria have been a bit neglected and under supported in a lot of ways over the years. And we want to make a bit of a difference there in terms of how it would benefit the individual who's successful." MORE NEWS: Eaglehawk burns victim encourages Bendigo community to register as donors Ms Birtley said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on people in rural and regional areas. "A lot of courses that used to run have changed their minds about exactly how [they're teaching]," she said. "We recognise it's actually not always easy to find the right mix of appropriate courses, but we hope that having some funds available would help the person maybe travel to where they need to be in order to do the course and also pay the necessary fees." The ESU was founded in 1918 to forge peaceful and friendly relationships between English speaking countries and people of the world, particularly between the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The organisation is both an educational and cultural charity run by members, volunteers, supporters and donors.It promotes camaraderie and friendship between English-speaking countries through the shared heritage and language. The ESU works with young people to provide them opportunities to build skills and gain experiences to help them reach their full potential through people-to-people learning, exchanges, conferences, awards and work experience programs. To be eligible for the grant, applicants must meet residency requirements, be aged 18 to 25, and complete the application form online, among other criteria. OTHER STORIES: Ms Birtley said the successful entrant can decide which leadership program they want to do, which could range from a TAFE course, to getting involved with a church or sporting group. "We don't dictate where they seek their leadership development," she said. "We just want to help fund it for them. "So it's really a question of where the person's interests and motivations lie and then how they can they can find a course." The dedicated council member said by fostering leadership skills is beneficial for everyone through social, cultural, and professional engagement of young people who want to make their 'mark on society and want to help shape the future'. "If you can effectively lead other people, then you will help make a difference to the people around you, whether it's in a workplace or in a social setting or in a sporting context or in a cultural setting." OTHER NEWS: Protective services officers return to Bendigo train station after two years "You can't have an orchestra without a conductor. You probably can't really have a footy team or a cricket team without a coach. "The sense of having a captain or a coach or a mentor, those are all aspects of leadership. That's why we are wanting to foster engagement by young leaders across Victoria." Ms Birtley said the ESU offers a number of grants and bursaries that attract interest from people doing projects relating to the organisation and it's interests. "In a sense, we're outsourcing the sorts of work that we want to see achieved in society by having those project grant awards," she said. For more information about the ESU, or to apply for the Young Leader Bursary here. Applications close April 30.

