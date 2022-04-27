news, local-news, Stefan Dannhausen, NEIS, Asuria, Scho-Ka-Kola

CHOCOLATES from Germany are being exclusively imported to Castlemaine by a graduate of a government mentoring scheme. Stefan Dannhausen used the program to launch his own business and began supplying chocolates earlier this year to independent cinemas and service stations. The niche confectionery known as Scho-Ka-Kola has been infused with a heavy dose of caffeine, and has been a mainstay of German sweet stores for 80 years. More news: Four legged friends welcome at Bendigo Mother's Day Classic Mr Dannhausen grew up with the product in his native homeland and wanted to bring it to Australia. "Every 100 grams has the same amount of caffeine as two cups of coffee," he said. He enrolled in the New Enterprise Incentive Scheme, provided by Bendigo training and recruitment company Asuria, to launch his business. He sells the treats online and through small businesses including Bendigo's Lollies 2 Go store, Castlemaine IGA supermarket and APCO at Kangaroo Flat. More news: Pop art unveiled at Dudley House He said the mentoring scheme helped him develop his business plan and bring his Dimpex Import and Wholesale business to life. "It was nice to be in contact with other people and see what others were doing. It was a very friendly environment and a positive experience," Mr Dannhausen said. "It definitely helped and I hope to expand to more stores."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/151787975/1a2b2f5b-5395-4422-a758-4860afaa981d.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg