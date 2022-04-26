news, local-news,

Homeowners and businesses will be able to access more solar products through an expanded state government program. The government's Solar Homes program is now allowing households to apply to rebates for solar panels and solar hot water or high-efficiency electric heat pumps for the first time. Victorian homeowners will be able to apply for a $2400 rebate to help install solar products if they have not previously claimed a solar rebate. Read more: Campaigning for Carmen: A father's dedication Households are also eligible for a $1400 interest free loan meaning up to $3800 could be taken off upfront installation costs. Almost 190,000 Victorians have accessed a rebate to install solar panels. Those residents will will be able to access up to an additional $1000 to install solar hot water or a highly efficient heat pump system. Minister for Solar Homes Lily D'Ambrosio said expanding the program will allow more Victorians to save money. "(It will support) clean energy jobs and helping meet our target of halving emissions by 2030," she said. "We're putting power back into the hands of Victorian Homes and businesses - driving down energy costs and boosting supply, while creating 5500 jobs." Read more: Four legged friends welcome at Bendigo Mother's Day Classic Criteria for the $47.5 million Solar for Business Program has been expanded allowing businesses in Victoria will be able to cut up to $8500 off the upfront cost of a solar system installation. Businesses with up to 50 employees (up from 20) can access a rebate of up to $3500 to install solar panels, an increase from the current 20 employee threshold. Zero-interest loans of between $1000 and $5000 are also available to reduce the initial outlay for solar installation. Household solar is expected to generate 12.5 per cent of Victoria's 40 per cent target for renewable energy by 2025. Businesses will be able to access the expanded program from April 29. Households can apply for rebates from mid-May. For further information visit www.solar.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/0c94cd0e-e6f3-40ea-b549-953db935225d.jpg/r142_791_3690_2796_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg