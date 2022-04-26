Ken Walker reaches 500-game milestone as a Bendigo umpire

news, local-news,

They say as one of life's doors closes, another then opens. When Bendigo umpire Ken Walker was a 10-year-old growing up in Benalla he one day broke his wrist while competing at a school sports day. After having a plate surgically inserted into his wrist it looked as if his days on the field were over until he was able to fully recover. However, a new door was just about to open for Walker. Instead of being sidelined indefinitely until he could play sports again, his teacher presented him with what would become a life-changing opportunity. "He asked me if I wanted to stay involved while I was injured and suggested a try giving umpiring a go," Walker said. "Ever since that day I've always been a field umpire." More than 50 years later, Walker hasn't looked back since. SPORT NEWS: His career has included umpiring in the amateur league in Melbourne before he started with the Bendigo Umpire Association some 20 years ago. After countless Saturdays umpiring games across central Victoria, Walker clocked a major milestone on the weekend. When he walked out onto the Queen Elizabeth Oval on Sunday to adjudicate a match between South Bendigo and Sandhurst, it marked his 500th game behind the whistle. "Being able to umpire my 500th game for the Anzac round made it all the more special," he said. "I was rapt, it meant so much to me." Looking back on the 500 games, there are plenty of great memories and friendships formed while at the BUA. MORE SPORT: One aspect of his craft that Walker is pleased with is seeing more people getting involved - especially younger umpires. "It's really good to be involved and I just hope more people of the public are willing to give it a go," he said. "And as they say, an umpire is never wrong, we're always right," he laughed. The BUA is one of the oldest umpiring associations in the state with a history dating back to 1931. Each weekend the association's members umpire games across central Victoria in the Bendigo FNL, North Central FL, Heathcote District FNL, Loddon Valley FNL, Bendigo Junior FL and the Central Victorian Football League Women's. The umpires meet every Tuesday and Wednesday at Weeroona Oval for training sessions. If you would like more information about becoming an umpire with the BUA please contact Sharon McColl sharon.mccoll@aflcentralvic.com.au or on 0418 569 394.

