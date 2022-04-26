news, local-news,

Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Man taken to hospital with broken leg following motorbike crash in White Hills A man has been taken to hospital after his motorbike hit the tray of a ute in White Hills this afternoon. Emergency services attended the scene at the intersection of Napier and Hamelin streets just before 4pm. Senior Constable Levina Bell confirmed the 58-year-old was in the right-hand lane riding towards Epsom when he swerved into the back of the stationary vehicle. "We're not sure if he wasn't concentrating or the exact circumstances, but he has swerved and clipped the back of the tray," she said. The man sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to Bendigo hospital in an ambulance. Police worked to direct traffic as CFA crews cleaned the road. Senior Constable reminded drivers to remain vigilant, especially now school has gone back. "It's so important people stay alert, especially this time of the afternoon when there is so much traffic on the road," she said. Greater Bendigo daily case numbers remain more than 200 cases for second day in a row Good afternoon everyone! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with a COVID news update. Greater Bendigo has recorded 224 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, new Department of Health data shows. These new cases have now taken the region's total to 1170 and 23,460 since the beginning of the pandemic. To Greater Bendigo's south, the Mount Alexander Shire registered 38 new cases and the Macedon Ranges 65. The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 12. To Greater Bendigo's north, the Campaspe Shire recorded 36, Loddon five, Buloke one and Gannawarra six. Victoria records 9,265 new COVID cases VICTORIA has recorded 15 COVID-related deaths and 9,265 new cases on Monday April 25. Cases from the last 24 hours take the total number of Victoria's active infections to 52,296. There are 455 coronavirus patients in Victorian hospitals. Of those people, 33 are in intensive care units and nine are receiving ventilation. On the vaccine front, 67.4 per cent of Victorian adults have now received three vaccine doses and around 94.5 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received at least two. Of the new cases, 6,808 were detected through rapid antigen tests, and 2,457 through PCR tests Sun poking through Good morning, political reporter Neve Brissenden here this morning. For the region, the weather is once again pretty sunny! Top of 21 degrees in Bendigo, a 5 per cent chance of rain a bit later but overall pretty clear. Looks like the wind will pick up around midday though. On this day Whats happening? Yesterday was the 107th Anzac day and the greater Bendigo region pulled through with some memorable events. The dawn service saw thousands gather in Pall Mall at sun up, while the Eaglehawk morning service also pulled big crowds. On Sunday, Kim O'Reilly rode through Bendigo on her bicycle to raise awareness for domestic violence in football clubs. Meanwhile, Bendigo Liberal candidate Darin Schade unveiled funding for the Bendigo mountain bike challenge. More to come throughout the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/55651cf2-0fe2-4e6e-8db0-6c8701865fb9.jpg/r0_192_3800_2339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg