Kyneton-trained filly makes an impact

news, local-news, Funny, Impact, Osborne, George, Kyneton, Ballarat, Japanese, Alana

WHILE Kyneton trainer George Osborne considers Funny Impact to be a touch 'one-dimensional', he also believes his three-year-old filly is starting to show signs of progress. The daughter of Japanese stallion Mikki Isle out of the mare You're Funny broke through for her maiden victory at Ballarat on Sunday. Win number one arrived at start number five. It followed a solid second first-up this preparation at Kilmore last month and a wayward fifth second-up at the same track a fortnight later. Much of the credit for an improved performance went to jockey Alana Kelly, who pushed Funny Impact straight to the front from her outside gate, from where she was never headed before going on to score by two-lengths. The change in riding tactics proved pivotal, according to Osborne, who was impressed enough by the win. "We went to the front and won .... but she's probably limited," he said. "I think the ones behind her are also limited, but things panned out today (Sunday). "The last couple of runs we have tried to roll forward, but there was just too much tempo down the hill at Kilmore, so I thought we'd come here. "The wide gate suited, when she finds her own way and rolls along in front. "She is a bit one-dimensional and a bit hard to ride; you've just got to roll along and see if she can hang on." Noteworthy, all three of the filly's starts this campaign have been over 1100m. In-form jockey Kelly said her decision to lead was not pre-planned but had been 'summed' as the race unfolded. "Obviously in her last couple of starts she hasn't been in the best position, but that's where she wants to be, out there in the lead and doing that," she said. "To let her do it on her own was really good for her. "She was in a good frame of mind and she was able to take her time to get across. "She kept herself in a good stride, she is usually quite an awkward going horse, but she didn't really get into that position today and I think it has really paid off for her." A win for Funny Impact marked a change in fortunes for Osborne following a swag of minor placings last week. Included were a pair on his home track on Saturday with two other maidens, the three-year-old Foxship and four-year-old Iron One. Osborne had to settle for a pair of seconds last Wednesday at Bendigo with Maganalicious and Irascible Miss. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/45b87b34-11cf-4f61-a99e-2373b2cec1e9.JPG/r0_188_4570_2770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg