Soccer: Blues win men's grudge match, Eagles soar in women's division

One goal was enough for Strathdale to defeat arch-rival Eaglehawk in round three Central Victorian League 1 Men's soccer action at the weekend. It took until the 86th minute to break the deadlock with Keian Tramm scoring for the second time this season to clinch the three points. The Borough played with 10 men for the final 30 minutes after playing coach Keegan Smyth received his second yellow card in the 60th minute. The result leaves the Blues and Hawks level with six points through three rounds - three points behind the top two teams Shepparton South and Shepparton United. Shepparton South is on top after scoring a thrilling 3-2 win over fellow title contender Tatura. South and Tatura traded goals in the first eight minutes before the home side took control with two more goals before half-time. Cody Sellwood's second goal 12 minutes into the second-half gave Tatura the opportunity to force a draw, but South held on to collect all three points. "We had a couple of one-on-one chances that we could have taken, but we couldn't convert,'' Tatura coach Tristan Zito said. "It was a really competitive game, it probably got a bit more scrappy than we'd like. After the last few weeks had been blowouts for both teams it was good to have a competitive match." Tatura now faces a Shepparton United side that rallied from 1-0 down at half-time to defeat Epsom 3-1 on Saturday night. A Cooper Arkinstall goal gave the Scorpions a deserved lead late in the first-half. The momentum of the match swung dramatically 10 minutes into the second half. United's Ermal Marku levelled the scores in the 55th minute and three minutes later Daniel Pendovski gave the visitors the lead. Epsom battled hard to get back on terms, but United put the game to bed when Pendovski added his second goal in the 72nd minute. Three second-half goals lifted Spring Gully United to a 3-0 win over La Trobe University. Poungshu Thay and Riley Joss scored the first two goals for the Reds before Luke Wight capped a successful day with a 94th minute goal. Bottom sides Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Golden City secured their first points of the season when they played out a 2-2 draw on Sunday. All four goals came in an exciting second half. A penalty from Zavier Abbott gave City the lead after 59 minutes. The Rams held that lead until the 77th minute when Ben Yarwood broke through for Colts. Five minutes later Colts grabbed the lead when Tom Christie scored from the penalty spot. The home side looked destined to secure all three points until Ben Jones saved the day for Golden City with an 89th minute goal. Only two games were played in the League 1 Women's division after Eaglehawk was forced to forfeit its clash with Strathdale. La Trobe University reinforced its title favouritism by defeating contender Strathfieldsaye Colts United 3-0. Colts had chances to take the lead inside the first 20 minutes, but they hit the post and missed a couple of other opportunities. La Trobe put a gap on its rivals with goals either side of the half-time break from Olivia Kennedy and Wakilele Ezard. The Eagles secured the three points when Emily Chibber scored her first goal of the season in the 76th minute. The 3-0 win lifted La Trobe to a perfect nine points from three games. The Eagles are three points clear of second-placed Spring Gully United after the Reds made it two wins from two games with a 6-0 win over Shepparton United. Recruit Letesha Bawden showed her class by scoring a hat-trick for the Reds. Promoted from the under-16s to make their senior debut, Bella Goggin added a brace and Anna De Vries found the back of the net in the second half in the comprehensive victory. "We had four girls come up from the under-16s and to have two of the four players score was really pleasing,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said. "We had our whole midfield and centre-back missing at the weekend, so the youngsters stepped for us and Letesha certainly didn't miss - she scored three really good goals." Spring Gully United and Strathfieldsaye Colts United do battle in a midweek clash at Beischer Park on Wednesday night from 6.30pm. In a busy schedule for the Reds, they then host La Trobe University on Sunday. "It's going to be a busy week, but we're looking forward to it," Smith said. LEAGUE 1 MEN Strathdale 1 d Eaglehawk 0 Epsom 1 lt Shepparton United 3 La Trobe University 0 lt Spring Gully United 3 Shepparton South 3 d Tatura 2 Strath Colts United 2 dr Golden City 2 ................................... LEAGUE 1 RESERVES Strathdale 1 lt Eaglehawk 3 Epsom 1 lt Shepparton United 2 La Trobe University 0 lt Spring Gully United 4 Shepparton South 0 dr Tatura 0 Strath Colts United 4 d Golden City 0 ................................... LEAGUE 2 MEN Moama-Echuca 0 lt Swan Hill 9 Shepparton Jaguars 2 lt Deniliquin Wanderers 3 ................................... LEAGUE 1 WOMEN Strathdale 3 d Eaglehawk 0 on forfeit Strath Colts United 0 lt La Trobe University 3 Spring Gully United 6 d Shepparton United 0 ................................... LEAGUE 2 WOMEN Epsom 0 lt Kyneton 3 Tatura v La Trobe N/A Moama-Echuca 0 dr Swan Hill 0 ................................... YOUTH Strathdale 2 lt Spring Gully United 3 Epsom 7 d Kyneton 2 Shepparton South 2 lt Tatura 5

