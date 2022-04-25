Bendigo Motorcycle Club riders hit high revs at club championships | Photos

news, local-news,

There was a buzz in the air at Ravenswood on Sunday. The smell of motor oil, and the sound of revving engines was loud and clear as hundreds of motocross riders pushed themselves to the limit. For the first time in nearly two years the Bendigo Motorcycle Club returned to action on its home track for club championships. After what had been a long wait, BMCC vice president Peter Clarke said all of the riders, spectators and anyone involved in the day was thrilled to be back doing what they love. "Everyone was excited, that was for sure," he said. "If you race motorbikes and didn't enjoy the day, it's time to sell your bike," he laughed. "You really couldn't have asked for a more perfect day to kick off the club championships. Football news: The club's track was in prime condition after it had received some upgrades ahead of the 2022 season. "It was in the best state that it's been in for years as we used a lot of sand to fluff it up," Clarke said. "We were also very lucky with the amount of rain we had last week followed by some dry weather which made it perfect." In total there were 130 riders in action who travelled to Ravenswood from as far as Melbourne to Swan Hill - with ages spanning from as young as seven all the way to 70. One highlight was having riders who had competed at a national level in action at Ravenswood. "We had a national level rider, Luke Rogers, competing and there's no doubt that he gave the rest of the field a lesson on how to ride - that's for sure," Clarke said. "Having riders of this level compete at our championships is great as it shows the other competitors what they are also capable of. "It motivates them, brings them forward and they realise how fast they can actually go if they put their mind to it." The BMCC's championships are being held over four rounds in total. After Sunday's opening event, the next round will be held in around four weeks time at Ravenswood on May 15. Round three will be held on July 31 and the final championship showdown on September 4. BMCC prides itself on promoting the overall sport of motorcycling across regional Victoria. The club's aim is to cater for riders of all levels and types ranging from motocross, to endurance and natural terrain. More sport:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/dcfaaf7f-f185-4be7-90ef-49ee7173a73e.jpg/r331_449_4575_2847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg