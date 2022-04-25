Nationals candidate Anne Webster draws top of Mallee election ballot
EIGHT candidates have been listed for the 2022 Mallee federal election ballot, four less than 2019's wide field of candidates.
Incumbent Nationals candidate Anne Webster has drawn the number one spot on the ballot, followed by independents Sophie Baldwin and Claudia Haenel.
One Nation candidate Vanessa Atkinson will appear at the bottom of the ballot.
The Australia Electoral Commission declared the candidates contesting the seat in Bendigo on Friday.
They will appear on the ballot as follows:
- WEBSTER, Anne - NAT
- BALDWIN, Sophie - IND
- HAENEL, Claudia - IND
- LAHY, Chris - ACP
- HART, Carole - ALP
- McCOLL, Sam - GRN
- KING, Stuart William - UAP
- ATKINSON, Vanessa - PHON
The federal election will be held on Saturday, May 21.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News