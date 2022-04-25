news, local-news,

EIGHT candidates have been listed for the 2022 Mallee federal election ballot, four less than 2019's wide field of candidates. Incumbent Nationals candidate Anne Webster has drawn the number one spot on the ballot, followed by independents Sophie Baldwin and Claudia Haenel. One Nation candidate Vanessa Atkinson will appear at the bottom of the ballot. The Australia Electoral Commission declared the candidates contesting the seat in Bendigo on Friday. They will appear on the ballot as follows: The federal election will be held on Saturday, May 21.

