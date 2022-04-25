Workshop will help central Victorian young farmers apply for finance

news, local-news,

Young farmers across central Victoria are being encouraged to attend a workshop aimed at clarifying issues on how to apply for farm finance. To be held at Maryborough next month, the 'Farm Finance - Getting Prepared' workshops are designed to help young farmers learn more about the ins and outs of approaching a bank. Jane Foster, of agricultural finance organisation ORM, will host the event with support from a local agricultural banker. Agriculture Victoria Young Farmer co-ordinator Sarah Wallis said the workshop - one of five being held around the state - was for young farmers who want more information on the how and what of applying for rural finance. She said it was wonderful to be able to offer the sessions as in-person events after having to shift to an online format for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "This year it's about coming together, being together and interacting with our financial specialists to ask those burning finance questions in a safe space," Ms Wallis said. "Our take on this is to provide the kind of experts at these workshops who can cut through the 'bank speak' and enable young farmers to be well prepared when applying for financing." Ms Foster said the workshops would be an opportunity to have open and transparent conversations about farm finance and get some tips on how to communicate in 'bank speak'. "By the end of the session participants will have a new clarity on finance and how the whole system works," Ms Foster said. The workshop in Maryborough will be held on Wednesday, May 11 from 6pm to 8.30pm. The venue for the event will be confirmed on registration. To register for the event, go to https://bit.ly/3O3eht0 The Farm Finance - Getting Prepared series is supported by Agriculture Victoria's Smarter, Safer Farms program.

