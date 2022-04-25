CVFLW: Tigers weather the Storm | Round 3, Photos

news, local-news,

Kyneton produced one of its biggest-ever wins on Sunday for round three of the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's season. Tigers weathered the might of the Strathfieldsaye Storm to lock in a dominant 114-point win at Tannery Lane. With their scoring efforts spread across the team, Tigers restricted the Storm to just three behinds, final scores 16.21 (117) over 0.3 (3). Football news: Tigers coach Phil Hawkes said the squad showed strong improvements from previous matches earlier in the season. "After the game against Castlemaine we started to look closely at our forward line structures and how we enter that area of the field," he said. "Heading into the match with Strathfieldsaye our aim was opening up the game from within our forward line which we were able to do with big improvements." In regards to the final result, Hawkes said it was beyond what the team had expected. "This is one of the biggest wins our senior women have ever had and certainly was a major morale boost for the girls," he said. "It was unfortunate that Storm had a few players out and some with injuries, but we were still able to implement aspects of our game that we wanted to improve." Some of the Tigers' top performers were A. Campbell, U. Van Dyk, T. Ainslie, S. Van Leest, B. Hateley and P. Turnbull. Buoyed by the win, Tigers will host North Bendigo this week during round four. "There's still things we want to refine such as more consistency in the way we move the ball through the midfield and into the forward line," Hawkes said. "If we can fine-tune this aspect we will be able to create even more opportunities and space. "In addition we want to be more consistent with our transitions from defence to offence and vice versa." Meanwhile in the other round three matches, Bendigo Thunder took a commanding victory over North Bendigo at Atkins Street. Thunder continued its winning-streak with a 152-point win over the Bulldogs to secure themselves as the early ladder leaders, final scores 24.11 (155) over 0.3 (3). Thunder's Britney Mueck led goalkicking with seven, meanwhile Jess Kennedy was best on ground. Castlemaine's trip north to Kerang was fruitful as the Magpies were able to win their second game of the season. Magpies piled on a mammoth 26 goals on the board to leave the Blue scoreless, final scores 26.11 (167) over 0.0 (0). Both Eaglehawk and Golden Square had the round three bye. More sport:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/f43413e0-9ada-4c2f-915f-434198e62cf9.jpg/r0_184_3190_1986_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg