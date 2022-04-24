coronavirus,

GREATER BENDIGO'S COVID-19 numbers have remained stable overnight and currently sat at 1097 on Saturday, new Department of Health data shows. It is just four more than the total number of cases in the municipality 24 hours earlier. Of the new cases uncovered, 59 were found in Bendigo's 3550 postcode. Another 50 were found in the regional 3551 area. Eaglehawk's 3556 postcode had 24 new cases and Kangaroo Flat's 3555 area had 19. More news: How you can commemorate Anzac Day 22 in central Victoria in 2022 To Greater Bendigo's south, the Mount Alexander Shire registered 18 new cases and the Macedon Ranges 51. The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 19. To Greater Bendigo's north, the Campaspe Shire recorded 14, Loddon seven, Buloke two and Gannawarra seven. BFNL: Bloods fend off dragons to regain Graem Write Memorial Cup | player stats Statewide, two people died in cases linked to COVID-19 on Saturday. Another 33 people were in intensive care units and eight people were ventilated. A total of 438 were in hospital. Authorities registered another 7104 cases, bringing the state's total active numbers to 53,295.

