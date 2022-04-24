NCFL ROUND 3: Magpies hold off fast-finishing Navies by one point in thriller

sport, local-sport, ncfl, boort, magpies, charlton, navies, thriller, one, point

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - APRIL 23, 2022 BOORT has its first win of the North Central league season after surviving a last-quarter surge from Charlton in round three on Saturday. The Magpies led by 28 points at three quarter before the Navies stormed home. After kicking just seven goals in the first three quarters the Navies booted 5.2 to 0.5 in the last, but fell agonisingly short as the visiting Magpies clung on to win 11.12 (78) to 12.5 (77). Frasier Holland slotted four goals for the Magpies, whose best were led by Sam Green, Matt Chisari and ruckman Nathan Twigg. MORE FOOTBALL FROM THE WEEKEND It was a milestone day for Charlton, which had three-time premiership player Daniel Thiesz play game No.250. Thiesz kicked a goal for the Navies, whose best was veteran backman Tim Hill. Earlier in the day in the reserves the Navies also had Luke Zagame celebrate game 300 for the club. * Donald has made its first 3-0 start to a season since 2016 after defeating Birchip-Watchem by 17 points. The Royals narrowly extended their advantage in each quarter to win 11.15 (81) to 9.10 (64). Blake Grant (four) and Donald's best Ross Young (three) combined for seven goals for the Royals. Elliot Jaeschke (three) was the only multiple goalkicker for the Bulls. * Sea Lake Nandaly produced another stifling defensive effort in its 101-point win over Wycheproof-Narraport. After conceding one goal against Charlton last round, this time the Tigers gave up just two in their 18.8 (116) to 2.3 (15) win at Wycheproof. Matt Elliott (four goals), Billy McInnes (four) and Flynn McGarry (three) each outscored the Demons off their own boot. * Wedderburn remained unbeaten with a 93-point win at home over St Arnaud. The Redbacks kicked away from the Saints in the second quarter en route to a 23.17 (155) to 9.8 (62) win. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

