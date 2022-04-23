COVID-19 case numbers fall in Bendigo on Saturday

coronavirus,

GREATER Bendigo has recorded another 170 COVID-19 cases as Victorians begin life under lighter restrictions. The new cases were uncovered on Friday and published on Saturday afternoon. It represents a drop on the 196 cases uncovered a day earlier, and 207 before that. There are 1093 total cases in the municipality, a fall from 1120. More news: Candidate rejects impression Liberals have forfeited Bendigo Elsewhere in central Victoria, the Mount Alexander Shire recorded 23 new cases, the Macedon Ranges 66 and the Central Goldfields 15. The Campaspe Shire recorded 35 new cases, Loddon Shire six, Buloke three and Gannawarra eight. Victoria recorded another 8120 cases on Friday, leaving the state with 54,266 cases. More news: Campaigning for Carmen - John Maher releases road safety book 27 years after daughter's death A total of 449 people were hospitalised, 35 of whom were in intensive care and eight on ventilation. Thirteen people died. It was the last day of restrictions that ended at midnight. Lighter social distancing rules are now in force. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/604f8736-adb7-4f31-a60e-62114b613614.jpg/r0_247_5568_3393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg