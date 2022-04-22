Painter most valuable player for Victoria Country at national titles

sport, local-sport,

Bendigo Pioneers' midfielder Lucia Painter underlined her potential by earning Most Valuable Player honours for Victoria Country at the under-16 AFLW national development championships. Painter played through the midfield and in attack in Vic Country's two wins over Victoria Metro. In game two, Painter dominated with 28 possessions, five marks, six tackles, six clearances, five inside 50s, two rebounds and 1.2 "It proves Lucia can go to another level,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said. "She's very diligent with her footy and she'll go from strength-to-strength." Vic Country defeated Vic Metro by 31 points and 39 points in the two matches played over the past week. Painter was joined in the Vic Country game two team by Pioneers' team-mates Jemmika Douglas and Lexi Gregor. Pioneers' Lila Keck was best afield for Vic Country under-16s in game one of the series before being elevated to the under-18 team. The Vic Country under-18s lost to Queensland in Friday's first game of the national titles. Keck, Octavia DiDonato, Teagan Williams and Emily Everist were the Pioneers' players who played for Vic Country. Meanwhile, the Bendigo Pioneers' under-19 boys will chase their first win of the NAB League season when they play GWS Academy in Melbourne on Sunday. "Apart from our first game I think our form has been pretty good,'' O'Bree said. "Dandenong is expected to be in the top couple of teams and we matched it with them for three-and-a-half quarters. Hopefully, the boys know our good is very good. "We're getting kids spoken about (at AFL level), which is essentially what we're here for first, but obviously the boys want to sing the song. That will come with some consistent footy." Pioneers team to play the GWS Academy at Highgate Recreation Reserve: B: P. Kuma, J. Worme, B. Cameron. Hb: B. Stevens, J. Brereton, M. Kiraly. C: A. Nolte, H. Hamilton, H. Kelly. Hf: R. Murphy, E. Pearce, M. Dow. F: H. Reid, L. Wright, C. Barnett. Foll: J. Denahy, O. Faulkhead, J. Gilbee. Inter: P. Kelly, M. Gordon, H. Freckleton, S. McKay, B. Barnes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

