Roland Baglin back in the winner's circle after victory at Neangar Park

Roland Baglin is back in the winner's circle after taking out the 2022 Neangar Park Pro-Am. Baglin finished the Evolution Copy Print Solutions-backed tournament at five-under par (66) to finish two shots ahead of Neangar Park local Andrew Martin. During the round Baglin excelled by scoring either birdie or better on all of the par-five holes, including an eagle on the 11th. "It was the par-fives that really worked for me out there today," he said. In the lead up to the win at Neangar, Baglin had been competing primarily on the PGA Legends Tour. Now with a recent win, he hoped to continue with top form later this year. "I haven't had a win yet on the Legends Tour. Hopefully today will help me head back into it with some confidence." In regards to what he had focused on ahead of the goldfields swing, which included Axedale on Thursday where he finished (T3) three shots behind winner Andrew Kelly, his approach was simple. "I've really just been trying to play as often as I can," he said. "Playing once or twice a week just doesn't cut it. I've been playing four or five times and I am seeing improvements with my overall consistency." Looking ahead to the rest of the year he will head to NSW and Fiji in the coming weeks for Legends Tour events. Neangar Park's own Andrew Martin was in contention for a win all day, but back-to-back bogeys on 15 and 16 would see him finish two shots behind Baglin at three-under (68). Fellow Bendigo district golfer Kris Mueck was also not far off the lead, finishing at two-under par. Neangar Park head professional and tournament director Dean Dixon said he was thrilled with the entirety of the day. "I am very pleased with how the day went and we were very lucky with the weather," he said. "We're already looking forward to next year and have some plans to make it even bigger and better." Dixon congratulated Baglin on the victory and finishing the day with a solid score on the club's par-71 layout. "Some of the pins today were in really tight positions, but our greens are true and quick," he said. "If you were able to hit the ball in the right spot then there was a really good chance of holing the putt." The Neangar Park Pro-Am was the second event on the annual goldfields swing which included Axedale on Thursday. Andrew Kelly won the Axedale event with a three-under par 66. Amateur results from both events will be published in the Bendigo Advertiser later in the week.

