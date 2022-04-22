news, local-news, news, crime, echuca, northern victoria, assault, youths

Police have arrested and charged two people following a series of assaults in Echuca in March and April this year. Following an extensive investigation, local police and detectives from Bendigo and Central Goldfields crime investigation units executed search warrants at two addresses in Echuca on Friday morning. The searches resulted in the seizure of clothing and mobile phones. MORE NEWS: 'Luck of the draw': Ballot paper to show independent first and UAP candidate last Two youths were arrested and have each since been charged with 22 offences including affray, recklessly cause injury, threats to kill, theft and violent disorder. An 18-year-old man has been bailed to appear at the Echuca Magistrates' Court on August 16, 2022. A 17-year-old male has also been bailed to appear at a children's court at a later date. It is alleged the two youths are responsible for a series of serious assaults that occurred in Echuca late in the evening of April 16 and the early hours of April 17. OTHER STORIES: Local police received several reports from members of the public of being assaulted while walking between the American Hotel to McDonalds restaurant over the weekend. Two males were treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the assaults. The offending was also linked to an assault on High Street in the early hours of March 6. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

