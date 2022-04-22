Panthers up for challenge against LVFNL netball 'benchmark'

news, local-news, LVFNL, netball, Marong, Mitiamo, Superoos, Panthers, Bears, Serpentine

MARONG will put its bright early-season form to the ultimate test in a showdown against LVFNL netball powerhouse Mitiamo on Saturday. The Panthers have stamped themselves as big improvers following back-to-back wins over two clubs with definite premiership aspirations Maiden Gully YCW and Bridgewater. A tough, but welcome start to the season for coach Bianca Garton' squad continues on the Superoos' home court. The Panthers put in one of their best efforts in a decade against Mitiamo last season when beaten by only eight goals and are no doubt hopeful they have made further in-roads into the divide between the two teams. Like most teams, Marong has yet to take to the court with its full line-up this season due to COVID protocols and personal commitments and will again be missing goal shooter Brittany Hercus, as it was in round one against Bridgewater. But Garton is confident they have the depth to mount a serious challenge to last season's minor premiers. "We absolutely know it's going to be a tough gig against Mitiamo," she said. "The first half of the season is always a bit of trial and error about what works on the day and who matches up well. "We'll have some B-graders sitting on the bench who will add some versatility if I need to make some changes. "Hopefully we get off to a good start, that will be our aim, like we did against Bridgy and then we can control the game a little bit. "That's easier said than done against Mitty, but we're very happy with how things have gone so far. We've built some confidence. "Every club is the same boat with the 'missing players' thing, but we'd all love to be putting our best team out on the court against each other." Being coached this season by star goaler Laura Hicks, Mitiamo has started the season with two solid wins over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (70-38) and Newbridge (51-38) and will clearly be a team to beat against this season. Meanwhile, Pyramid Hill and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine will be chasing their first win of the season when they clash on the Bulldogs' home court. The Bulldogs will be playing their second game following a round one loss to Bridgewater, while a tough draw for the Bears in their return to A-grade netball has pitted them against two of last season's top three teams Mitiamo and Calivil United. Maiden Gully YCW and Newbridge's stop-start seasons continue with their encounter at Marist College. The Eagles have not played since their four-goal round one loss to Marong, while the Maroons lost to Mitiamo in round two in between an opening round bye and a league-wide break over Easter. Calivil United and Bridgewater have byes. MORE NETBALL: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/5c18fff9-6792-4f95-a443-a4dcbfc297c0.jpg/r0_141_3348_2033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg