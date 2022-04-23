Crowds marvel at Lego creations during Bendigo Bricks Exhibition

news, local-news,

THOUSANDS of Lego lovers clicked with each other at the Bendigo Showgrounds over the weekend. They viewed everything from giant Pokémon to scenes from The Wizard of Oz at the 2022 Bendigo Bricks Exhibition. More than 100 exhibitors showcased their creations. The Bendigo Bricks Lego users group gave pride of place to a tram mosaic created by 1400 members of the public at the previous weekend's Easter fair. More news: Candidate rejects impression Liberals have forfeited Bendigo Organisers were absolutely wrapped with turnout, Bendigo Bricks' Michael Peebles said. "We had a full house, which was nice. And we were creating lots of smiles, which is all that really matters at the end of the day," he said. Children were also able to try their own hand at becoming Lego masters with the return of play areas for the first time since the pandemic began. Mr Peebles said the event's success has already inspired conversations about a 2023 event that could be bigger and better than ever. He has begun discussions with showgrounds personnel about the potential for more exhibition space. The ticketed event continues on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

