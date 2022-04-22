Bendigo Motorcycle Club kicks into gear for championships

news, local-news,

For the first time in nearly two years the Bendigo Motorcycle Club will return to its home track at Ravenswood for club championships. With the club's most recent club championships all the way back before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, it's expected more than 100 riders will be in action this Sunday. Sport news: BMCC vice president Peter Clarke said the entire club had been eagerly awaiting getting back onto the track. "Our last real race meet was all the way back pre-COVID, so everyone is really looking forward to getting back out there this weekend," he said. In terms of numbers, it's expected more than 150 riders from as far as Melbourne to Swan Hill will be in action - with ages spanning from as young as seven all the way to 70. In preparation for the opening round of the championships the club has undertaken several track improvements. More jumps and corners have been added to the track which will be sure to test out the club's eager riders. More than anything Clarke was thrilled for the club to return to normal activities. The championships are held over four rounds in total. After the opening round on Sunday, the next round will be held on May 15, July 31 and the final round on September 4.

