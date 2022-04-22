news, local-news, tattslotto, news, bendigo, castlemaine, winner, $10k, Instant Scratch-Its

After throwing a few Instant Scratch-Its tickets in the bin, a Castlemaine had a feeling she'd actually won big. Thankfully for her, the inkling lead to the discovery of a $10,000 win. The woman said she couldn't believe her eyes when she retrieved the $1 Happy Camper ticket and saw the win in front of her. MORE NEWS: Federal election draw sees independent candidate top Bendigo ballot "We'd been doing the housework all morning, and we'd just washed the floors, so while we waited, I scratched the tickets," she said. "I'd scratched all the Instant Scratch-Its tickets and only thought I'd won a few dollars on one of the tickets, so I threw the rest in the bin. "Later, though, I decided to recheck the tickets because I just had this weird feeling, so I grabbed them out of the bin. "I was gobsmacked when I saw the win." OTHER STORIES: After celebrating their new-found riches with a day in Melbourne, the woman said she wanted to spend the money on a trip away. "I'd love to go away soon - maybe for a road trip. We might even look at getting a caravan," she said. "When we go away, we usually try to eat in a bit to save some money, but now, we won't have to. "I also will use a bit to buy some cooking utensils, but it's still so overwhelming. I can't believe it." MORE NEWS: Bendigo council tram museum, workshop plans go out to tender Castlemaine Newsagency team member Kate Arnold said the entire team was ecstatic to have made another customer a major prize winner. "We've had a lot of big wins over the years, and we're always so happy to sell another," she said. "We'd love to send our congratulations to our winner. Hopefully, she enjoys it, and we wish her all the best for the future. "Big wins generate so much positivity, so we'll certainly be sharing this news with all our customers."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/42c0e3dc-7dac-435b-88db-154142bad27a.jpg/r0_370_3024_2079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg