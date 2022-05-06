community, bendigo-community, market, central victoria, produce, bendigo, foods, local, gifts, maldon

Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets. Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events. COVID-19 note: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. Enjoy your Saturday at the Rotary Park lake with the Kangaroo Flat Handmade Market. This family friendly, community event is back and will feature over 40 stalls. There will be an amazing range of talent, including jewellery, soaps, woodwork items, candles, indoor and outdoor art, food stalls and much more. Come for lunch, take in the view of the lake and purchase a unique, handmade item at this market. Where: Rotary Park, opposite APCO, High Street, Kangaroo Flat. When: Saturday, May 7, 9am to 2pm. The St Mary's annual Car Boot Sale is back this weekend. Along with the sale, there will also be a barbeque, morning tea, trash and treasure, books, plants, cakes and more. If you are interested in booking a stall site, please contact Geoff on 0418 145 105. Where: St Mary's Anglican Church, 48-54 Church Street, Kangaroo Flat. When: Saturday, May 7, 8am to 1pm. What better way to treat mum this Mother's Day than to take her along to the Maldon Market for a bite to eat, a browse for something special and a general show of love for mothers. The market is a feast of handmade arts and crafts: clothing woven directly from the loom with 'Gypsy Weaver'; handmade jewellery; wood work with the finest 'Crafted Timber Boxes', flowers from 'Proteas Direct', a women's wellbeing package from 'Take a Breath Wellness Studio', and much more. One of the main focuses of the Maldon Market is supporting Maldon's local community organisations. This month's community organisation fundraiser is the Maldon Croquet Club. The group will also provide a sausage sizzle. Mt Alexander Shire regulation is now in force and dogs are no longer permitted on sporting and recreation ovals across the Shire. Patrons of the market therefore won't be able to enter the oval section with their dogs. The Market operates under COVIDSafe conditions as laid out by DHHS. Please be mindful and respectful. For more information: market@maldonnc.org.au Where: Bill Woodfull Recreation Reserve, Maldon. When: Sunday, May 8, 9am to 1.30pm. Enjoy the day in Dunolly for their community / Mother's Day market. This event will feature a community atmosphere, bargains, collectables, produce and much more. There will also be a barbeque held by the RSL and a Mother's Day raffle. For further details, click here. Where: Broadway, Dunolly. When: Sunday, May 8, 9am to 1pm. If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our Market What's On, please contact us on one of the below: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/amichael/455c5b6c-aae0-409d-96f4-8b9b2ae7e487.jpg/r0_460_1200_1138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg