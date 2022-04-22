community, what's on, community events, central victoria, events, festival, community, markets

Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place. Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online. For further information about placing a notice, please contact us at: WRITERS WORKSHOP Don't miss Jason Nahrung as he explores the timely genre of climate fiction at Bendigo Writers Council April workshop. Jason Nahrung is a Ballarat-based journalist, editor and writer. He is the author of four novels and more than 20 short stories, all within the speculative fiction genre. In 2019 he completed a PhD in creative writing from The University of Queensland in the field of climate fiction; the thesis won the 2019 Aurealis Awards Convenors Award for Excellence. His website can be found here. Bring pens and paper and be inspired. Cost: $5. COVID-19 conditions may apply. Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Wednesday, April 27, 7pm-9pm. OLD TIME BUSH DANCE The Bush Dance and Music club are hosting a dance this weekend which will feature music by the Emu Creek Bush band. There will be Bush and Old Time dances on the program. Adults $8 and children under 16 free entry. All welcome. A plate of supper would be appreciated. For further information, please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286. Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Flora Hill. When: Saturday, April 23, from 8pm. FLOOD RELIEF DANCE Enjoy an afternoon of dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee. This fundraiser event will feature music by Bit'N'Pieces with David Allen on guitar and vocals. There will also be a charity auction, a raffle and novelty prizes. Please bring a plate of afternoon tea to share. $10 entry. All proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross for families affected by the floods. For further information, please phone Don Winkelman 0432 176648 or Keith 5444 2953. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully. When: Sunday, April 24, 1pm to 5pm. HYMNS ALIVE Hymns Alive will commence second term meetings. This is an opportunity to meet up with at least 50 others to enjoy singing your favourite hymns and make new friends. Delicious afternoon tea. Free bus pick up from your home may be available. Phone Allan 5442 2774. New members welcome. Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo. When: Thursday, April 28, from 1.30pm CHRYSANTHEMUM CHAMPIONSHIP Enjoy a display of quality Chrysanthemum blooms. There will be different categories displayed and judged. There are entries from Tasmania, Melbourne, Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton and further afield. This event will also feature a trading table for plants and other goods to take home. For further information, phone Graeme 5435 7233 or click here. Adults entry $5 and children enter free. Where: Mechanics Institute Hall, Main Road, Laanecoorie. When: Saturday, April 23, 9am to 4pm and Sunday, April 24, 9am to 3pm. TROVE MARKET The much loved Trove Market will be hosting another great market event this weekend. There will be about 40 stalls featuring a variety of handmade items and goods, including paintings, gin, macarons, honey, crystals and pottery. For all updates and more information, click here. Where: The Good Loaf Sourdough Bakery and Cafe, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Sunday, April 24, 10am-2pm ARTISTS MARKET Head to Castlemaine this weekend for the Artists Market, where artisans will be ready to showcase their works. There will be woodwork, artwork, ceramics, handmade clothing, children's clothing, children's toys, metalwork, jewellery, homewares and much more. For further information, click here. Where: Western Reserve, Forest Street, Castlemaine. When: Sunday, April 24, 10am to 3pm. FUNDRAISER EVENT Raise money for the Prostate Foundation of Australia with Peter Sheahan's Walk Ups. There will be music by Kevin Moore, Peter Sheahan, Leigh Bice, Norm Whitton, Terry Andison, Floreena Forbes, Graham Hall, Evelyn Sheahan, Bendigo Bill, John Tehan, Olive Bice OAM, Ken Jones, Debbie Penhall, John K and Ken Bice. There will also be poetry, yarns and a raffle. $10 p/p. Walk up's welcome, register at 12.30pm. For table bookings, please phone Peter 0400 076 634 or 0407 059 480. Meal bookings, 5443 8166. Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo. When: Sunday, April 24, from 1pm. ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley. One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound. This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star. This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more. Tickets: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets available at $75. For further information and to book, click here. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm. TINY TOWNS ART TRAIL Taking place over the Anzac Day weekend, the fifth annual Tiny Towns Art Trail will feature about twenty locations hidden across seven of the Tiny Towns of the Central Goldfields, Loddon and Pyrenees country. There will be fine art galleries, cafes, artists studios and pop-up exhibitions throughout historic buildings and gardens. For further information, click here. Where: Various locations in Central Goldfields, Loddon and Pyrenees country. When: Until Monday, April 25. HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For more information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. FIERCE: DRAG QUEENS OF BENDIGO Fierce is a celebration of the creativity of Bendigo's Drag Queens. This exhibition gives the audience an opportunity to look through costumes and accessories of local drag queens. Where: Living Arts Space, inside Bendigo Visitor Centre, Pall Mall, Bendigo. When: Until Thursday, April 24, 9am to 5pm. OPEN GARDEN SCULPTURE EXHIBITION Mica Grange is re-opening its garden for this sculpture and art exhibition. Located at the foothills of Mt Alexander, Mica Grange offers panoramic views across Sutton Grange Valley. This exhibition will feature a range of sculptures from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia as well as plants and preserves for sale. Group bookings available, please contact micagrangegarden@gmail.com. Entry $8 (children under 18 free entry). For more information and to book, click here. Where: 373 Faraday Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange. When: Open weekends, until May 8, 10am to 4pm. CASTLEMAINE PRIDE FESTIVAL A special edition of Castlemaine Sound will have music lovers 'dancing their socks off'. Castlemaine's dance music night is being transformed into a dance party, with the one-off change of location allowing organisers to open up the dance floor to the community as an all-ages gig. For further information on this event and others during Castlemaine Pride Festival, click here. Where: Various locations in Castlemaine. When: Friday, April 29 to Saturday, May 7. BRIDGEWATER CELTIC FESTIVAL Enjoy a day of all things Celtic with this festival. There will be music, Celtic foods and wares. Enjoy the music of a brass band or sit back and listen to the Irish singing and join in. $5 per adult, children under 16 free. Pensioners gold coin donation. For further information email: hoskinggj@bigpond.com or phone 5437 3198. Where: Bridgewater Railway Station, Erskine Street, Bridgewater on Loddon. When: Sunday, April 24, 10am to 4pm. GOLD PROSPECTORS EXPO Want to learn Gold Prospecting skills but don't know where to start? Or maybe you want to see the latest in prospecting technology? This Australian Gold Prospectors Expo will feature seminars, displays, exhibitors and traders all in one location, ready to answer all your questions. There will be food vans onsite. This is a pet friendly event. Entry is $12, concession $10. Two-day entry $20, concession $18. Purchase your tickets upon entry. No booking required. For further information, click here. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, 9am to 4pm. AN AFTERNOON OF JAZZ An 'Afternoon of Jazz' featuring the Maryborough Trad Jazz Band will be hosted by Probus Club of White Hills. Tickets are $15, including afternoon tea, and can be booked with Bill Knight on 0438 323 454. Everyone welcome. Where: Huntly Memorial Hall, Midland Highway, Huntly. When: Sunday, May 1, 1.30pm to 4pm. 150th ANNIVERSARY The 150th anniversary of two local church buildings is being celebrated. All are welcome to this event which will include history displays, a book launch, a celebration service, cake cutting, and Devonshire tea and scones. The two brick church buildings in Lockwood were both completed in 1872. Celebrations will honour the contribution made to the community by these places of worship and explore stories surrounding lives of those who were connected to the churches. The two buildings are St Stephen's Anglican Church in Lockwood (now closed) and the Lockwood Uniting Church (still open). The Lockwood Uniting Church was originally a Wesleyan church, and after two mergers it was subsequently both a Methodist Church and now Uniting Church. Sue Bewsell has also written a book to be launched, full of fabulous insights into these past times titled "Lockwood Uniting Church and St Stephen's Anglican Church; A Living History - Celebrating 150 Years" Where: Lockwood Uniting Church, 813 Calder Alternative Highway, Lockwood South. When: Sunday, May 15, from 1.30pm NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We recommend contacting event hosts before attending. We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/amichael/5ffe66f3-a3e5-4013-b8d2-82883983f12c.jpg/r0_78_1600_982_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg