CVFLW: Bulldogs, Blues eye first season win | Round 3

BOTH Strathfieldsaye and Kyneton are in the hunt this weekend to lock down their first victories of the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's season. After what's been a tough start for both teams, they will have a chance to put a win on the board when they meet on Sunday during round three at Tannery Lane, start time 2.30pm. Storm head into the match on the back of an upset 146-point loss to Bendigo Thunder in round one, followed by a 106-defeat to Eaglehawk in round two. Meanwhile, Tigers have only played one match so far this season - round two against Castlemaine when they went down by 63 points. Kerang will host Castlemaine at Riverside Park on Sunday at 2.30pm and will be put to test by the Tiahna Cochrane-coached Magpies. Related: CVFL Women: Club-by-club 2022 season preview Castlemaine's only game this season was against the Tigers after Kerang forfeited their Good Friday clash last week. Kerang heads into the match on the back of a scoreless 104-point loss to Bendigo Thunder in their first game two weeks ago. North Bendigo will face another testing match at 2.30pm Sunday at Atkins Street when they host the Thunder. The Ricky Crotty-coached Bulldogs have faced tough matches in the first two rounds which saw them go down to Eaglehawk in round one by 146 points, followed by another loss in round two against Golden Square. Current ladder leaders in Eaglehawk will have a week off with the bye after two straight wins, in addition to Golden Square as they also have the bye.

