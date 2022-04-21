Braves finalise women's squad for NBL1 South season

sport, local-sport, basketball, Bendigo, Braves

The Bendigo Champions IGA Braves Women have finalised their roster for the 2022 NBL1 season, with local young guns joining a star-studded lineup. Maddi Sexton, Erin Condron, Taylor Stibbe, Shardae Sharp, Meg McCarthy, Caitlin Richardson, and Charlotte Beavan have all been named in the squad for the coming season. They'll join Kelly Wilson, Tess Madgen, Abbey Wehrung, Cassidy McLean, and Megan McKay in the blue and gold this year. Coach Mark Alabakov said the roster is one true to the Braves legacy and that Bendigo will enjoy watching play. "With a blend of WNBL and Australian Opals calibre talent as well as emerging Braves players in our team, Braves fans can expect to see a skilled, team-first and blue collar group take the floor each week," he said. "And what an opportunity for the emerging athletes on our player pathway to train, play and learn from some of Australia's best players going around. "Last season we saw really positive glimpses of what Maddi, Shardae, Taylor, Meg, and Alex can do when called upon. "And I can't wait to see the progress Erin and Caitlin make over the course of the season when they get their opportunities on the floor. "Our team is built upon the high IQ, blue collar and team-first approach of the great Bendigo teams that have come before us. We're excited and privileged to carry the torch forward." The Braves' 2022 season tips off against league newcomers Keilor Thunder at Keilor on Saturday. Bendigo's first home game is Sunday, May 1. The Braves' men also start their season in Keilor on Saturday night before playing at Bendigo Stadium on Sunday week against the Geelong Supercats. The Braves' men sqaud features new import Malcolm Bernard - a highly-rated offensive player who played US college basketball for Xavier.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/1c47a2e3-3b47-46ef-b5da-8fe782a90d7d.jpg/r0_146_4670_2785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg