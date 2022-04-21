news, local-news,

A Bendigo-inspired Lego mosaic will be the centrepiece of this weekend's Bendigo Bricks exhibition. The piece was created at the Bendigo Easter Fair with almost 1400 people creating 1440 small Lego tiles for the three-metre by two-metre mosaic. Bendigo Bricks Lego ambassador Michael Peebles said they wanted a project the community could invest in. Read more: Hopes tramways tender will help shore up eroded manufacturing base "The mosaic is something we started planning two-and-a-half years ago. We wanted something that is iconic Bendigo," he said. "It was a way the pubic involved in making something impressive. "There are 1440 small section plates. It's safe to say we had between 1300 and 1400 people involved. It's just over three metres long and two metres high. The small sections are eight studs by eight studs - about seven centimetres. "We started building on Friday and finished it before it rained on Sunday." Read more: Bendigo Police continue road safety blitz into Anzac Day long weekend Mr Peebles said more than 105 exhibitors will show their work at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. "We had a 12 month break there which was without question disappointing," he said. "We were due to have our 2020 exhibit about four weeks after COVID first hit Australia, but we have come back with a vengeance. "This weekend has our largest number of exhibitors ever. We keep growing each year, which is fantastic. "There are some fantastic builds and some really creative artistry. There is a lot of pop culture designs and we have people coming from Sydney, Canberra, South Australia and obviously Victoria as well as a really good local contingent."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/ca44e245-3f05-4ded-94fb-12464f800915.jpg/r0_219_5296_3211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg