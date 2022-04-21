Victorian Andrew Kelly seals victory at the 2022 Axedale Pro-Am

news, local-news,

A series of late birdies helped Andrew Kelly seal victory on Thursday at the Axedale Pro-Am. The Victorian secured his first win of the Symes Motors BMW-backed event with a three-under par (66) to finish one shot ahead of runner-up Dylan Higgins - the duo were the only players in the field to shoot under par. In regards to what helped Kelly lock in the winning score, it all came down to his performance on the green. "My putting really worked for me today," he said. "The greens were really good which didn't surprise me as that's what Axedale has always been known for." Walking back to the clubhouse after his round Kelly was unaware he was holding onto the winning scorecard. "I really didn't think my score was going to be good enough, but with tricky pin placements and quick greens it really suited my game." The day wasn't all smooth sailing for Kelly as he opened with a double-bogey on the par-four 17th. However, in a way it was almost a blessing in disguise as it changed the way he approached the rest of the round. "I went left and found the water and unfortunately made six there," he said. "Apart from that I wasn't too bad off the tee as I was then a lot more conservative as I just wanted to ensure I kept the ball in play." More than anything, Kelly enjoyed getting out into regional Victoria to do what he loves - play golf. "It's great to be back outside playing pro-ams especially out in the country where the people are friendly, it's always bound to be a good day," he said. "I play golf as my job, but at the same time I also just love it." Bendigo local Andrew Martin finished three shots behind Kelly at even-par T3 (69), meanwhile Kris Mueck wrapped up the day at two-over T8 (71). Axedale Golf Club's tournament director Andrew Watson congratulated Kelly and all the professionals on a great day. "The feedback from all the professionals is that they were thrilled with the condition of our course and overall had a great day," Watson said. He said the day wouldn't have been possible without assistance from the team of club volunteers. "We had volunteers out on the course as spotters, some attending to bunkers, helping out in the clubhouse and just making sure everyone felt welcome." With his name now etched on the winner's trophy, Kelly will return to the course on Friday to play the second leg of the goldfields swing - Evolution Copy Print Solutions-backed Neangar Pro-Am which starts at 11am. All the action at Neangar Park on Friday will be live streamed on the club's Facebook.

