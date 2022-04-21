news, local-news,

BENDIGO council are reaffirming their commitment to waste education by holding a free exposition at PepperGreen farm on Saturday May 7. Between 10am and 2pm, the About Waste And Resources Expo (AWARE) will hold a variety of stalls and workshops to educate the community on zero waste living and how to better manage waste in residences. City of Greater Bendigo Resource Recovery and Education Acting Manager Bridgette McDougall said the City was committed to waste and resource recovery education. "Workshops on the day include modern cloth nappies for babies at 10am, simple ways to avoid food waste at home at 11am, plastic free living at 12pm and benefits of composting at 1pm," she said. "There will be stalls on how to upcycle and repurpose clothing, repair and reuse items instead of replacing them, recycling at home and more. RELATED: Bendigo council tram museum, workshop plans go out to tender Both kids and adults will also be able to take home some free giveaways of environmentally friendly products, a free bag of compost made from Greater Bendigo's own organics waste collection and take a picture of their kids with one of the waste collection trucks. "AWARE is a free event where people will learn some really interesting information about how to improve waste management at home and lessen their impact on the environment," Ms McDougall said. "We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to PepperGreen Farm on the day." PepperGreen Farm is located on Thunder Street, North Bendigo and food and drinks will be available to purchase from the PepperGreen Farm café. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

