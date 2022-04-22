news, local-news, castlemaine, diamond gully road, diamond gully, VCAT, civil and administrative tribunal, mclure

MOUNT Alexander Shire councillors will oppose one of their colleague's planning applications at a planning tribunal. Cr Gary McClure wants to subdivide land into 10 lots at 65 Diamond Gully Road, Campbells Creek. He has taken the council to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal after it failed to make a decision within a required timeframe. Fellow councillors voted on Tuesday to oppose the development at VCAT after shire officers raised concerns about the development. More news: Independent candidate tops Bendigo election ballot draw They said the proposed lots would not comply with rules around land size in the area. The lots need to be two hectares or larger under the Diamond Gully Structure plan, shire staff said. Shire staff also raised concerns about the potential removal of native vegetation at the heavily treed site, and other perceived planning challenges. One member of the public objected on a number of grounds including a potential conflict of interest among councillors. Cr McClure excused himself from the meeting while councillors discussed the matter. Shire lawyers believed no remaining councillor had a conflict of interest "as they don't stand to benefit from nor would they be personally disadvantaged if the matter was determined one way or the other." Cr Stephen Gardner said Cr McClure had met a high standard of integrity. "He has not talked to me about this [planning application]. There's been no contact, no nothing," he said. "And I have to say, I would expect nothing less of Cr McClure on that." More news: Castlmaine woman wins $10k after double-checking Instant Scratch-It ticket Cr Gardner said he opposed Cr McClure's planning application because key plans had not been submitted. Cr Christine Henderson agreed and said she too had not discussed the matter with Cr McClure. A member of the public had raised concerns about increased traffic on nearby Ranters Gully Road. They said the road was dangerous and that increased traffic could worsen conditions. The shire's infrastructure unit did not raise any concerns with Ranters Gully Road, but did say there were questions about whether the subdivision could be legally accessed by road at this point in time. Anyone driving into the lots would rely on a road earmarked for construction as part of a nearby subdivision.

