LOOKING for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search. Bendigo is the beautiful 'city in the forest' region of central Victoria, encompassing the many regional towns close by - like Heathcote, Elmore and Inglewood. Attracting a range of residents including retirees, young professionals and families who flock here for the great schools and friendly communities, Bendigo is a beautiful place to live and work, while maintaining a fast link by road and train to the city of Melbourne. Also see the current House of the Week: 41 Solomon Street, East Bendigo If you are looking for a family-friendly lifestyle, consider looking within the suburbs of Epsom and Huntly. If you are looking for something more rural look to the open spaces of Lockwood South, Marong and Ravenswood; Quarry Hill and Ironbark offer a more city vibe; Axedale and Eppalock offer stunning homes just minutes from the water; to the south is Sedgwick and Mandurang which has a small town community feel; or maybe the busy and bustling Kangaroo Flat is more your style. And let's not forget Eaglehawk, where the community embrace you from the minute you drive over the Jobs Gully bridge. Here you'll find many fine examples of Australian character homes right through to the latest developments and land releases, even stunning multi-million dollar homes in the CBD, Junortoun and Quarry Hill. Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details. Pack your thermos, pen and paper, take Real Estate View with you and prepare to thoroughly complete your homework. If you are looking to upgrade, downsize, or find your dream home, our map with all the homes marked, is the best guide to get you started. You will be welcome at each of our open homes so... make an appointment with the agent, say bon voyage and enjoy your happy house hunting. Want to check out the many other listings around Bendigo this weekend? Click on our emag here

