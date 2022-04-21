Shark Tank host to advise Bendigo small business

news, local-news,

Entrepreneur and presenter on the Shark Tank television show Naomi Simson will be the keynote speaker at an event aimed to upskill Bendigo businesses to thrive in the digital economy. The 'Business Resilience to Brilliance' event is being delivered by the Melbourne Innovation Centre (MIC) and the Digital Solutions - Australian Small Business Advisory Services Program. The government-funded program helps Victorian small businesses move online and grow through one-on-one mentoring, training workshops and online courses. MORE NEWS: Rory East sentenced in the County Court for a 'thuggish' rampage in Golden Square The event will be held at The Capital theatre in Bendigo and features a three-course luncheon. Attendees will hear a virtual keynote address from Shark Tank host and Red Balloon founder Naomi Simson as well as live presentations from local entrepreneurial success stories and top-tier networking opportunities. The event is designed to inspire, educate and motivate small business to thrive in the new digital economy. MIC has a proud history of investing in Bendigo's local business community. It has supported 195 local Bendigo businesses and five mentors in the past through the Digital Solutions - Australian Small Business Advisory Services program. MIC chief executive officer David Williamson said his organisation looked forward to helping more Bendigo business owners thrive. OTHER STORIES: Mother-of-four shows hard work pays off and it's never too late to embark on a new career "We're working to support the emergence of a strong local digital economy in Bendigo," he said. "Improving digital capability and opportunities is critical for future growth of businesses and jobs in the region." The Business Resilience to Brilliance event will be held in the Banquet Room of The Capital theatre on Wednesday, April 27 from 11am to 2.30pm. Tickets are available for purchase at events.humanitix.com/bendigo-luncheon-business-resilience-to-brilliance Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/8e7a485f-7aeb-44fe-a511-873f5aff2d7d.jpg/r2_530_5181_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg