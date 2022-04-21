news, local-news, news, council, campaspe, campaspe shire, draft budget, 2022/23 budget

Campaspe Shire Council has endorsed its draft 2022/23 budget at its most recent meeting and opened the document for community feedback. Mayor Chrissy Weller said the budget outlines the proposed revenue, expenditure and resources required to provide council's 100 plus services, to maintain community facilities, and to deliver projects for the benefit of the community. "The draft budget aims to balance the many, and often competing, needs of the Campaspe community," she said. MORE NEWS: Bendigo council reveals draft 2022/23 budget as economic headwinds bite "Now we are asking the community to tell us whether we've got the balance right." The $84.70 million budget has been developed in line with the state government's Fair Go Rates System, with rate revenue capped at 1.75 per cent, supporting a $36.61 million capital works program. "Rate income accounts for about half of council's revenue stream (at 52 per cent) and allows council to maintain services," Cr Weller said. "Waste charges account for seven per cent of our revenue, funding the collection of kerbside bins and paying the state government's landfill levy, along with operation of transfer stations, monitoring of former landfill and collection of street litter bins." Other revenue streams include grant programs (20 per cent), user fees (18 per cent), statutory fees and fines (2 per cent) and interest from investments (1 per cent). OTHER STORIES: "In developing the budget, council also considered the 38 'pre-budget' proposals from the community that were invited to be submitted in December," Cr Weller said. "A number of proposals identified improved footpaths. Council has allocated $780,000 to the footpath replacement program across the shire and a further project will review outcomes from the Active Transport Strategy, customer service requests and pre-budget proposals to prioritise future projects for funding." The budget links to the foundations of the Council Plan, a four-year plan setting the strategic direction for Council, in the key theme areas of flourishing local economy, protected and healthy natural environment, well planned places, and growing quality of life. MORE NEWS: Shire councillors back push to scrap 'offensive' creek name The budget details a range of new initiatives to be completed across the year, linking directly back to the Council Plan. "A key focus will be the deliberative engagement program to inform the review of aquatic services and work with communities to develop Place Based Plans and Township Facility Plans," Cr Weller said. "Funds have also been allocated to establish a Youth Council." Capital Works Program Improvements have been made to the Capital Works Program and how they are budgeted. Most projects include a budget for the design component in year one, with construction in year two. For some larger projects, construction is budgeted across a number of years. The $36.61 million program includes projects that are supported by a total of $14.80 million of external grant funding. Two key projects, the Echuca Aerodrome upgrades and the Aquatic Reserve upgrades, have not been funded to date, and stage 1 and 2 works for the Echuca boat ramp has been funded, with a funding application not confirmed for stage 3. The Capital Works Program, detailing 52 projects, includes the following examples: Roads $13.79 million Open spaces & recreation $1.51 million MORE NEWS: Mother-of-four shows hard work pays off and it's never too late to embark on a new career Public buildings $5.47 million Footpaths & cycleways $3.03 million Bridges $2.70 million Stormwater & flood control $495,000 OTHER NEWS: Help keep residents warm this winter by donating to Bendigo Community Health Services' Coat Drive Community Feedback Invited "Preparation of the annual budget is one of Council's most important strategic responsibilities," Cr Weller said. "I encourage members of the community to review the proposed 2022-2023 budget and provide any feedback they would like Council to consider prior to formal adoption of the budget in mid June." The key dates for the budget submission, consideration and adoption are as follows: The budget is available on council's website at www.campaspe.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

